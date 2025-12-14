In running out to a 24-1 mark that tied the NBA record for the best start 25 games into a season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were not only beating opponents by 17 points per contest, but resting their starters through many of those the fourth quarters.

Against the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinals of the NBA Cup, though, OKC couldn't handle less than a half of basketball from Victor Wembanyama.

In his return from a calf strain that sidelined him since Nov. 14, Wemby played only 21 minutes, but he still set the tone in San Antonio's 111-109 victory.

“My thoughts before the game were that in this kind of game, you have to make things happen, no matter the conditions, and this is just a slight detail,” the Spurs' generational talent revealed.

“I can do just all right with three quarters. I didn't even have to ask myself this question.”

Though he saw action in the second, third and fourth periods, Wembanyama didn't need three full quarters to turn the tables on Oklahoma City. He entered the game with the Spurs down 11 in a game they would trail by 16. By the intermission, they were down just three points.

“Now looking back, I think it was the good formula. It was a good system to do it like this and I just tried to make the most out of it,” he said.

“This is not a typical regular season game…

Some people are built for these moments, some people aren’t. We definitely are…

I feel lucky. I’m glad we have this group…”⬇️ -Victor Wembanyama following the #Spurs #NBACup victory vs the Thunder#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/P6WonEOxH1 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) December 14, 2025

Victor Wembanyama details success within minutes restriction

Though the overwhelming majority of his 22 points came in the second half, Wemby changed the game upon entering with his defense and presence on offense.

“It's my first quarter in I don't know how many weeks, so if I hadn't been intentional, I would have been really asking myself questions. So I had to do that.”

In those 21 minutes of action, the league's leading shot-blocker swatted a pair of shots and tied Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein with a game-high nine rebounds.

“My baseline is so much better than it's been anytime in my life before that,” Wembanyama said in acknowledging fatigue though his first game back following a 12-game absence.

“Even the tired today was the normal as before and it's just my first game back, so it's only going to get better. Of course, it's up and downs all the time, but I don't remember when, but I did get a little winded at some point,” the 7-foot-4 center admitted.

The 21-year-old who many believe could rank among the game's best-ever players, if not the best when it's all said and done, took another step in building a young career that lends itself to that kind of wonder.

“Of course, I am.” Wembanyama responded on whether he's glad he was able to return from a month-long absence against a juggernaut. “I feel very lucky because it's just this kind of situation where I know I can trust my inner self to get in that zone, to just make the right thing.

“So, it's really not a worry on my side.”

Leave the worry to the rest of the league. Including the Thunder.