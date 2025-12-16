Javonte Green pulled off a poster dunk highlight on Derrick White during the Detroit Pistons' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Green is going through the seventh season of his NBA career, his first with the Pistons. He has represented five teams throughout his time in the league, looking forward to having a solid role in Detroit's success this year.

Green's highlight against White took place midway through the fourth quarter. He stole the ball from Payton Pritchard then went on the fast break, leaping in the air as he threw down the one-handed dunk over White.

OMG JAVONTE GREEN. RISE UP‼️ He was irate about the lack of a foul call and got hit with a technical foul.pic.twitter.com/QNZ1lctjn5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Javonte Green, Pistons played against Celtics

It was a great highlight for Javonte Green to get against Derrick White, helping the Pistons get the 112-105 win over the Celtics.

Article Continues Below

Detroit got off to a slow start, trailing 33-35 after the first quarter. They got back on track from there on, outscoring Boston by 15 points in the last three period of regulation.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Pistons prevailed in both categories by knocking down 13 3-pointers and creating 21 assists. It wasn't the same for the Celtics as they converted 10 triples and dished out 16 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win. Cade Cunningham led the way with a stat line of 32 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Tobias Harris came next with 13 points and seven rebounds, Caris LeVert put up 13 points and two assists, while Jaden Ivey provided 10 points and three assists.

Detroit improved to a 21-5 record on the season, maintaining the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the 2.5 games above the New York Knicks and 5.5 games above the Toronto Raptors.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.