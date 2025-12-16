In a barnburner of a matchup between two of the best and most physically-imposing teams in the NBA in the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets, it was the former that came out on top, 128-125, in overtime. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw incredible shot-making come from both teams, especially towards the end of regulation. But come overtime, the Rockets lost steam and the Nuggets did just enough to come away with the win.

Nikola Jokic was imposing his will all night long, finishing with yet another insane stat line (which is now getting pedestrian by his standards) of 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Nuggets star fouled out in the end, but even foul trouble wasn't enough to slow down the three-time MVP in his domination of the Rockets.

Jokic and Alperen Sengun were locked in a battle that seemed very personal. The Rockets star was looking to snatch Jokic's crown, but the Nuggets star had every answer in the bag, as expected of a player as great as he is.

Sengun recorded a triple double of his own, putting up 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and he's closer to the caliber of player Jokic is than some would think. Nonetheless, the Nuggets star is arguably the best player in the league at the moment, and everyone saw why.

Nuggets need Nikola Jokic to carry the load amid team's injury woes

The good news is that Jokic and Jamal Murray are both healthy, so Denver has the foundational pieces of the two-man game that has been the cornerstone of their offense for nearly a decade. But with Peyton Watson having to exit early with a right trunk contusion, the Nuggets now have three key cogs in Watson, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon currently on the mend.

The Nuggets will now look to improve their 19-6 record when they return to action on Thursday night in a tussle against the Orlando Magic.