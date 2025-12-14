After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren put the NBA Cup elimination game into perspective after their two-point loss (111-109). Coach Mark Daigneault credited Wembanyama and the Spurs' effort, outplaying the Thunder after the opening frame, where three starters and Victor scored 22+ points.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander he's eager to learn from the loss, and believes his teammates look at the defeat through a similar lens, as a way for the Thunder to improve, he said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon

“Personally, I think it's exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's easier to learn when you don't feel the way you want to feel. It stings a little bit more.

“We'll also see these guys [twice in the next five] games. So, it will be a good challenge. Kind of like an automatic test, almost like in school. You fail the test, you get to retest a couple days later. That's what it will probably feel like. Losing is where you find growth and where you really get better.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Spurs two more times between now and Christmas Day, including a road game on December 23.

“We can't be spoiled,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “We can't think we're above anything. Us, along with every team in the league, if you show up on a night and don't do the necessary thing to win, you probably won't win, no matter how talented or no matter what your record looks like. That was the case for us tonight.”

Chet Holmgren says he's “eager and excited” to watch the film from the loss and figure out how to address flaws that were exposed by the Spurs. It's a teachable moment for the defending champion.

Mark Daigneault on Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' two-point win that handed the defending champions its second loss of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander's 29 points led the Thunder.

After the loss, Daigneault talked about Wembanyama and the Spurs' overall fight throughout the game.

“Huge, obviously. He has great two-way impact,” Daigneault said. “Obviously, a rim deterrent. He's a problem on the glass and cerainly was early. Then, he caught his rhythm offensively, make some really tough shots down the stretch. So, credit to him and them. For stretches of the game, though, they played really well without him, too. I didn't think it was isolated to them.

“That was a great team win for them — they won as a team. A lot of their guys played well, but he certainly had an impact on the game.”

The Thunder will host the Clippers on Thursday.