Once again, the Emirates NBA Cup in Las Vegas has delivered thrilling games and a potential sneak peek at what's to come the rest of the NBA season. With the San Antonio Spurs handing the Oklahoma City Thunder their second loss of the season, the Spurs certainly made a statement and moved back into the top five of the NBA power rankings this week.

Nobody expected the Thunder to lose in the NBA Cup after coming up short last season, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have proven that they aren't just another ordinary team.

The 21-year-old star did everything in his power to be ready for this matchup, and after coming off the bench for the first time in his career, he delivered with 22 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes. This was a remarkable win by the Spurs, especially after trailing by 16 points in the second quarter, and Wemby made it clear after his team's win that this NBA Cup game mattered to them.

“This is not a regular game; this is not a typical regular season game,” Wembanyama explained. “Because we know that if we lose, we're out. Some people are built for these moments. Some aren't. But we definitely are, and it shows, because it's not against anybody that we won that game. I feel lucky. I'm glad we have this group because everybody buys into this, and everybody is built for these moments.

“For the first time in my career, we're winning much more than we're losing.”

Did the Spurs prove that they are the biggest threats to the Thunder this season?

Despite being a younger team without a whole lot of playoff experience outside of Harrison Barnes and Luke Kornet, San Antonio has something nobody else in this league has, and his name is Victor Wembanyama.

Throughout this NBA Cup game on Saturday night, the Thunder had no answers on how to stop Wemby on either end of the floor.

Offensively, the Spurs operated through Wembanyama at the elbow, and he was able to maneuver through multiple defenders being thrown at him. Defensively, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't able to get to his usual spots in the paint when Wembanyama was in the game, and for the first time all season, the defending champions seemed frustrated on offense.

Although it was only one game, the Spurs definitely put the rest of the league on notice, and they now have a chance to claim this year's NBA Cup with a win on Tuesday over the New York Knicks. That is why the Spurs are the team to watch in this week's NBA power rankings.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 24-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W49)*, vs. SAS (L2)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (12/18), at MIN (12/19)

*NBA Cup Game

Back-to-back years of coming up short in the NBA Cup have to sting for the Thunder. However, this team is still by far the best in the NBA, and they are still on pace to break the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' 73-win record.

If anything, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will utilize this loss as extra motivation to achieve their ultimate goal: winning their second straight NBA Finals. This is a minor setback for Oklahoma City and an opportunity for the defending champions to learn about any potential flaws they may have against certain opponents.

2. New York Knicks (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W16)*, vs. ORL (W12)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (12/16)*, at IND (12/18), vs. PHI (12/19), vs. MIA (12/21)

*NBA Cup Game

The Knicks find themselves in the NBA Cup championship game after taking down the Orlando Magic, and Jalen Brunson had himself a game with 40 points against Orlando. Brunson and New York continue to be an underrated team despite being right behind the Detroit Pistons at the top of the Eastern Conference, which is likely because everyone expected them to be real title threats.

Mike Brown's team will now enter Tuesday's game against San Antonio on a five-game win streak and has won nine of their last 10 overall. In this span, the Knicks' defense has been elite, as they have allowed an average of 106.4 points per game to their opponents, the best mark in the NBA during this 10-game stretch.

Unfortunately, the Knicks will face a tough turnaround after the NBA Cup championship game, as they will play three games in four days to end the week upon leaving Las Vegas.

3. Denver Nuggets (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (12/15), vs. ORL (12/18), vs. HOU (12/20)

This was a great week for the Denver Nuggets, not only because they beat the brakes off the Sacramento Kings on the road, but because they've basically had a full week of rest. Cameron Johnson was the only starter to see over 30 minutes for the Nuggets on Thursday, and this team finally had time to rest up before hosting the Houston Rockets twice this upcoming week.

Denver will play five of their next six games at home, including against Minnesota on Christmas Day, before beginning a seven-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes.

4. San Antonio Spurs (+4)

2025-26 Record: 18-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W3), at LAL (W13)*, vs. OKC (W2)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (12/17), at ATL (12/19), at WAS (12/21)

*NBA Cup Game

A win over the Knicks on Tuesday and claiming this year's NBA Cup is exactly what the Spurs need to back up their win over Oklahoma City. Believe it or not, this win over the Thunder marked the first time all season that the Spurs have been fully healthy, which finally gives them a chance to begin proving what type of playoff threat they can be.

Without Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio won nine of their 11 games, and they have ranked fifth in scoring since Nov. 14. The Spurs are rolling right now, and they are an elite defensive team with Wemby on the floor. It is early, but this team has proven that it has what it takes to beat the best of the best in the Western Conference.

5. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 20-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (12/15), at DAL (12/18), vs. CHA (12/20)

Like the Nuggets, the Detroit Pistons enjoyed a short week after a blowout win. Along with the Thunder, Detroit is the only other team in the league to have reached the 20-win mark, and they are on pace to win over 60 games for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

That year, the Pistons advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in six games to the Miami Heat. Could the Pistons be on a similar trajectory in terms of making the conference finals this year?

Cade Cunningham is an MVP candidate, and the Pistons are one of four teams ranking inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. This is a complete team with really no flaws, which is why the Pistons need to stay the course and not make any significant changes to their roster.

6. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 18-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L13)*, at PHX (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (12/18), at LAC (12/20)

*NBA Cup Game

A surprising loss to the Spurs on their home floor kept the Los Angeles Lakers out of Las Vegas for the NBA Cup. Still, since LeBron's return to the court, the Lakers have gone 8-3 and remain right in the thick of things at the top of the West standings.

However, the Lakers have lost three of their last six games, and now Austin Reaves will be sidelined with a calf injury. It will be interesting to see who steps up for Los Angeles in Reaves' absence, as this could tell the tale of whether GM Rob Pelinka needs to make a roster change.

Without Reaves on Sunday night in their 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns, it was Luka Doncic and LeBron combined for 55 points, plus Deandre Ayton adding 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the cause.

7. Houston Rockets (-)

2025-26 Record: 16-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (12/15), at NOP (12/18), at DEN (12/20), at SAC (12/21)

Monday will mark the start of a six-game road trip for the Houston Rockets, which includes four games this upcoming week, two of which are in Denver.

The Rockets remain one of the league's best offensive teams, scoring at least 110 points in five of their last six games.

Amen Thompson continues to put together an All-Star-like campaign, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game so far in December.

8. Boston Celtics (-2)

2025-26 Record: 15-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (12/15), vs. MIA (12/19), at TOR (12/20)

The Boston Celtics saw their five-game win streak snapped on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks came back and outscored Joe Mazzulla's group 56-34 in the second half to win 116-101 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. This was one of Boston's worst performances of the season, as they shot just 38.6 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

Before losing in Milwaukee, the Celtics were averaging 126.6 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range during their five-game win streak. If the Celtics' offense continues to click like this and Jaylen Brown continues to lead the way as the team's MVP candidate, Boston will remain a contender in the East behind Detroit and New York.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2025-26 Record: 17-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L3), at GSW (W7), vs. SAC (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (12/17), vs. OKC (12/19), vs. MIL (12/21)

Without Anthony Edwards, who missed the game with a right foot injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Stephen Curry's 39-point return and beat the Golden State Warriors 127-120 on the road. This team then faced the Kings on Sunday, winning 117-103 with Edwards remaining sidelined.

The Timberwolves are now 4-2 this year in their six games without Edwards, and Julius Randle has stepped up in a big way. After scoring 27 points on Friday against the Warriors, Randle had 24 points against the Kings.

Minnesota has now won seven of its last eight games and will continue its homestand before heading to Denver for Christmas.

10. Orlando Magic (+1)

2025-26 Record: 15-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W9)*, vs. NYK (L12)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (12/18), at UTA (12/20), at GSW (12/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Not only did the Orlando Magic lose to the Knicks in their NBA Cup semifinal game on Saturday, but they also lost Jalen Suggs to a hip injury. Suggs was having a spectacular game against the Knicks, scoring 25 points in the first half, but his production disappeared in the second half, and he left the game halfway through the fourth.

The Magic guard was then seen leaving the arena in a wheelchair. Already without Franz Wagner, Orlando may now be without Suggs for a period of time.

Until the Magic are at full strength, it is hard to fully evaluate how good they can be this season in the East.

11. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L16)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (12/15), at MIL (12/18), vs. BOS (12/20), at BKN (12/21)

*NBA Cup Game

Since winning nine straight games through the middle of November, the Toronto Raptors have now lost six of their last seven games, and they are averaging just 106.6 points per game during this stretch.

Outside of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, the Raptors continue to search for consistent production from their secondary unit.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W10), at ATL (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (12/19), vs. DAL (12/20)

All of a sudden, the Philadelphia 76ers have won four of their six games to move within striking distance of the top 10 in the NBA power rankings. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George have played in each of the team's last three games. Embiid recorded his best performance of the year with 39 points in a 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The 76ers have a major chance to prove that they can rise to the level of being a real threat this season with a road matchup against the Knicks this upcoming week. A win in Madison Square Garden would see Philadelphia rise into the top 10 of next week's NBA power rankings.

13. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2025-26 Record: 14-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W3) at OKC (L49)*, vs. LAL (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (12/18), at GSW (12/20)

*NBA Cup Game

Without Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns' offense has taken an obvious hit. There is no replacing his production, which has resulted in the Suns being up and down without their star player. Booker returned on Sunday, scoring 27 points and nearly doing enough to take down the Lakers, but Phoenix still fell 116-114.

Phoenix needs Booker healthy and on the floor to win, and that will be especially true in two important games against Golden State. These two teams continue to jockey for positioning in the West standings, and these two games could prove to be very important late in the year when determining seeding and tiebreakers for the playoffs and play-in tournament.

14. Miami Heat (+1)

2025-26 Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L9)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (12/15), at BKN (12/18), at BOS (12/19), at NYK (12/21)

*NBA Cup Game

Four straight losses and five losses in their last six games have suddenly put the Miami Heat in an uncomfortable position after being ranked inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings in November.

What is even more concerning about this four-game losing streak is that two losses were to sub-500 teams, and another was a loss on the road to the Magic in the NBA Cup, a game Miami led by as many as 16 points in and started up 15-0.

Defensively, the Heat have been a mess as of late, surrendering an average of 121.5 points per game to their opponents over their last six games.

15. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L27), vs. PHI (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (12/18), vs SAS (12/19), vs. CHI (12/21)

The good news for the Atlanta Hawks is that Trae Young will begin practicing and should be back before the holidays. The bad news is that this team has lost four of its last six games and is now without Kristaps Porzingis for at least two weeks due to his continued battle with a mysterious illness.

As good as Jalen Johnson has been, he alone has not been able to carry the Hawks, especially with their defense failing at times and giving up over 130 points on multiple occasions. You won't win many games doing this, and it has resulted in the Hawks falling in the NBA power rankings yet again.

16. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W4), vs. CHA (L8/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (12/17), vs. CHI (12/19)

Nothing is going right for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Donovan Mitchell has been their only healthy starter all year, as now Evan Mobley is sidelined with a calf injury that could keep him out through the holiday season.

The Cavs are now only three games above .500, and they have fallen out of the top half of the NBA power rankings after losing at home in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. What makes this loss even more concerning is that the Cavaliers did not score at all in overtime.

Cleveland has not won back-to-back games since Nov. 21 & 23, and they have won only three games since then. Could the Cavaliers shock everyone and make a major change to their roster over the next few weeks? This is a question many around the league are asking.

17. Golden State Warriors (-3)

2025-26 Record: 13-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L7), at POR (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (12/18), vs. PHX (12/20)

Despite Stephen Curry's 39 points in his return from a quad injury, the Golden State Warriors could not defeat the Timberwolves, who were without Anthony Edwards. On Sunday, matters got worse for Golden State, as they fell below .500 after losing 136-131 to the Blazers despite Curry going for 49 points.

The Warriors continue to struggle with their consistency, as they are 4-5 over their last nine games.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Warriors in back-to-back matchups with the Suns this upcoming week, as two wins over Phoenix would work wonders for Golden State in the West standings. Not to mention, two wins would give them an important tiebreaker over the Suns.

Then again, two losses will send them further down the standings and make a trade, very likely including Jonathan Kuminga, come January 15, even more important for the future of the franchise.

18. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 10-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (12/15), vs. DET (12/18), at PHI (12/20)

The Dallas Mavericks have won five of their last six games, and all of a sudden, they are only six games below .500 this season. Anthony Davis' return has sparked confidence in the Mavs, and it shouldn't be too long after the calendar flips to 2026 until Kyrie Irving makes his return.

It isn't like the Mavs are beating up bad teams either, as their recent six-game stretch has seen them pick up victories over Houston, Denver, and Miami, all of which are ranked ahead of them in the NBA power rankings.

Keep a close eye on Dallas, as this group is trending in the right direction before the new year and is beginning to correct its mistakes from the early portion of the 2025-26 season.

19. Utah Jazz (+2)

2025-26 Record: 9-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (12/15), vs. LAL (12/18), vs. ORL (12/20)

Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen continue to keep the Utah Jazz in a competitive position after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 130-126 on Friday. Utah has now won four of its last seven games, and it has done so by averaging 118.3 points per game during this stretch.

Utah has been competitive at home, going 6-7 in Salt Lake City this season compared to being just 3-8 on the road. Five of the Jazz's next six games will be on their home court, including big matchups with Los Angeles and Detroit.

20. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2025-26 Record: 11-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (12/17), vs. WAS (12/20)

Ja Morant returned to the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in a 130-126 loss to the Jazz. The good news for Morant is that he was moving well and ended up with 21 points and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Memphis handled its business by winning seven straight against teams with a losing record before running into Utah, but the Grizzlies have yet to pick up a signature win against a playoff-contending team. Until this happens, the Grizzlies will continue to be labeled as mediocre in the NBA power rankings.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 11-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W15), at BKN (L45)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (12/18), at MIN (12/21)

Thursday may have been the Milwaukee Bucks' best win of the season, as they came back to beat the Celtics by 15 points without Giannis after trailing by 14 in the first half. This win was followed up by their worst loss of the season: a 45-point beatdown in Brooklyn.

Plenty of questions about Antetokounmpo's future still exist, and until there is a clear answer on that front, the entire NBA is on hold when it comes to pursuing potential trades. What happened on Sunday against the Nets probably doesn't help Milwaukee's case to convince Giannis to stay.

While the Bucks are 8-7 at home this season, they are just 3-9 on the road, and nine of their next 12 games are on the road. Things could get ugly for Milwaukee quickly unless it can solve its away-from-home woes.

22. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2025-26 Record: 10-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W3), vs. NOP (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (12/17), at CLE (12/19), at ATL (12/21)

After barely escaping the Hornets with a three-point win, the Chicago Bulls were able to put an end to their seven-game losing streak. Josh Giddey led this game with 26 points and 11 rebounds, giving the Bulls a much-needed win to try and straighten things out before the end of the month.

However, the Bulls followed up this close win with a 10-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, arguably Chicago's worst loss of the season.

A big week now approaches for Chicago. Two straight games against Cleveland, who have been vulnerable, followed by a matchup with Atlanta, who have struggled to find consistent scoring production, could see the Bulls finally turn things around and begin to look like the team that started the year 5-0.

This loss to the Pels on Sunday certainly states the opposite.

23. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 8-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L3), at CLE (W8/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (12/18), at DET (12/20)

The Hornets got a huge overtime win on Sunday in Cleveland, and they held the Cavs scoreless in the five extra minutes of play. This made up for a tough three-point loss to Chicago, a game the Hornets gave away late in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte has gone 4-4 over their last eight games, and it can potentially make up some ground against East threats with six straight in-conference matchups approaching. Rookie Kon Knueppel continues to impress, as he has scored 33 and 29 points in back-to-back games.

24. Portland Trail Blazers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 10-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L23), vs. GSW (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (12/18), at SAC (12/20)

A 23-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans was followed by the Portland Trail Blazers with a much-needed five-point win against Golden State on Sunday. Portland had lost six of its last seven entering Sunday's game, which is why a third win over the Warriors this season was vital.

While Deni Avdija looks like an All-Star this season, the Blazers have really struggled to form their identity this season. It seems like forever ago that this group handed the Thunder their first loss of the season, a game that seems like an anomaly at this point.

Maybe Sunday's win over Golden State will get this group back on track, especially after scoring 136 points, their best scoring output in nearly a month.

25. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2025-26 Record: 6-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (12/15), at OKC (12/17), vs. LAL (12/20)

Even though the LA Clippers have been competitive in their recent games, losing to Minnesota by three points and Houston by two points, they still lost. The Clippers are now 13 games below .500 this season, and time is running out for them to get back in playoff contention.

Nothing is getting easier for the Clippers either, as Ja Morant is back for the Grizzlies, and it's hard to imagine LA has what it takes right now to beat the Thunder or the Lakers. Should more losses occur, the noise surrounding this team's immediate future before the trade deadline will grow.

26. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 7-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L8), vs. MIL (W45)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (12/18), vs. TOR (12/21)

Even though the Brooklyn Nets are a really young team with a lot of new faces this season, this group has been competitive in almost every game they've played. In fact, the Nets have won four of their last six games, including a terrific 45-point win against the Bucks on Sunday.

This was tied for the Nets' largest win in franchise history, as they beat Washington by 45 points in 1993.

Michael Porter Jr. has been fantastic this season, and he has scored at least 33 points in four of the Nets' last five games. With Porter playing well and the Nets' rookies beginning to take steps forward, there is a lot to look forward to over the next few years in Brooklyn.

27. Indiana Pacers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 6-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W11), at PHI (L10), vs. WAS (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (12/18), at NOP (12/20)

Right when it seemed like the Indiana Pacers may have been figuring some things out, winning four of six games, this team has now lost two straight, including a 19-point loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. In this game, Bennedict Mathurin was the Pacers' leading scorer with 15 points, and Indiana scored just 89 points, their second-fewest scoring output this year.

The Pacers now turn their attention to their first matchup with New York since defeating them in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

28. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2025-26 Record: 6-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L11) vs. DEN (L31), at MIN (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (12/18), vs. POR (12/20), vs. HOU (12/21)

The Sacramento Kings are in a very similar position to the Clippers in the sense that it's only a matter of time before they make a roster move.

Keon Ellis continues to draw a lot of interest, and the Kings are determined to find value in trade talks regarding both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine before this season's trade deadline. Nothing has gone right for Sacramento, and it appears another rebuild is on the horizon.

29. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 4-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L4), at IND (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (12/17), at MEM (12/20), vs. SAS (12/21)

Kyshawn George was fantastic for the Wizards in their 19-point win over the Pacers on Sunday, as he nearly recorded a triple-double with nine points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Washington has now won three games since Nov. 25, and they have shown flashes of being able to fill up the stat sheets on certain nights.

Still, this team is learning, and the Wizards are nothing more than a team that will pull off some upsets here and there throughout the season.

30. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

2025-26 Record: 5-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L3), vs. POR (W23), at CHI (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (12/18), vs. IND (12/20)

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 143-120 win on Thursday against the Blazers, and then this team won their second straight game on Sunday over the Bulls.

James Borrego has seen his team win back-to-back games since their sixth and seventh games of the year, and maybe the Pelicans have something going for them at full strength. As crazy as it sounds, Zion Williamson coming off the bench and delivering 18 points against Chicago has paved the way for the Pelicans to play a new style.

There is still a lot of work to be done in New Orleans, but when this team is healthy, they certainly have the talent to be competitive every night.