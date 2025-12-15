So, you’re telling me there’s a chance — the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs becoming the NBA’s best new rivalry in the Western Conference, which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander confirmed after Saturday’s 111-109 loss. Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren were excited to learn from their loss to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

When a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander whether the Thunder and Spurs could become the league’s new biggest rivalry, he didn’t see why not.

“Possibly, yeah — there’s a good chance,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “They’re young — really good — have a lot of talent, play the right way. They play a good brand of basketball. But, yeah, definitely, there’s a possibility. I’ve noticed that anything can happen in a couple of years. So, yeah, there’s definitely a possibility. It’s not 100 percent. But definitely a possibility for sure.”

In his first game since November 14, Wembanyama supplied 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench in the Spurs’ win against the Thunder. San Antonio went 9-3 without Wembanyama, including a 132-119 NBA Cup quarterfinal win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell led the team through a successful stretch of games without their All-Star center. The three all finished with 22+ points against the Thunder, while Wembanyama’s punch off the bench on both ends of the floor limited Oklahoma City throughout the second half.

Add elite three-point shooting — Vassell (4-9), Fox (3-7), and Castle (2-5) combined for 9-of-21 from behind the arc — stifling transition defense and rim protection from Wembanyama, and the Spurs managed to keep the Thunder at bay. San Antonio held Gilgeous-Alexander to 1-for-7 from deep and only four trips to the free-throw line.

At the same time, Wembanyama helped string together defensive stops and made consecutive trips to the free-throw line, where he helped seal the Spurs' win.

“This is not a regular game; this is not a typical regular-season game,” Wembanyama said after beating the Thunder. “Because we know if we lose, we’re out. Some people are built for these moments; some aren’t. But we definitely are, and it shows, because it’s not against anybody that we won that game. I feel lucky. I’m glad we have this group because everybody buys into this, and everybody is built for these moments.

“For the first time in my career, we’re winning much more than we’re losing.”

While Wembanyama’s comments exude confidence in himself and the Spurs, many wondered whether it was a slight toward teams considered the Thunder’s biggest threats this season. Others thought about Holmgren, who’s been linked to Wembanyama as a rival since Wemby entered the league one year after Chet. He finished with 17 points on 3-of-8 attempts, including 1-for-3 from deep. Most of Chet’s scoring came from the free-throw line, where he went 10-for-12.

Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 draft. Wembanyama was selected first overall the following year.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘excited’ after Spurs loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander welcomes the Spurs as a rival in the NBA. It’s something that’s been in the back of fans’ minds as a future threat to the defending champions. However, no one anticipated it to happen this soon, as Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have entered the conversation as one of the Thunder's most significant threats in the Western Conference.

Fortunately for fans, the Thunder and Spurs will face off in a Christmas mini-series, starting when the Spurs host the Thunder two days before their Christmas Day showdown at the Paycom Center.

“Personally, I think it’s exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s easier to learn when you don’t feel the way you want to feel. It stings a little bit more.

“We’ll also see these guys [twice in the next five] games. So, it will be a good challenge. Kind of like an automatic test, almost like in school. You fail the test, you get to retest a couple of days later. That’s what it will probably feel like. Losing is where you find growth and where you really get better.”

Improving as defending champions has one of the many themes for this year's Thunder and perhaps its most important amid its historic 24-2 record. Saturday's loss to the Spurs, snapping a 16-game win streak — the longest in franchise history — undoubtedly reinforces that approach.

“We can’t be spoiled,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “We can’t think we’re above anything. Us, along with every team in the league, if you show up on a night and don’t do the necessary thing to win, you probably won’t win, no matter how talented or no matter what your record looks like.”

The Thunder will host the Clippers at the Paycom Center on Thursday.