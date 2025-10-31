Victor Wembanyama continues to show why he's out of this world ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Wembanyama has been off to a blazing start for the Spurs after four games into the season. He is averaging 31 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.8 blocks, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 60.3% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc, and 80% from the free-throw line.

Ahead of San Antonio's home contest against Miami, Wembanyama was practicing his deep shots. This one, in particular, he fired from nearly full court as he splashed the attempt in convincing fashion.

OH MY WEMBY 😱 He drills it from 3/4 court ahead of the Spurs-Heat matchup. (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/f98npl9kSi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played 1st half vs. Heat

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have been solid throughout the first half against the Heat, leading 59-58 at the break.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first 24 minutes of action. San Antonio only led 33-31 after the first quarter as Miami cut the deficit down to one with a 27-26 display in the second period.

Free throws and turnovers are playing solid roles in San Antonio having the halftime advantage. The Spurs have converted 12 of their 15 chances at the line while limiting their turnovers to just three. It hasn't been the same for the Heat, only making three of their six free-throw attempts while committing eight turnovers.

Three players have scored in double-digits for San Antonio at halftime, including Wembanyama. He leads the team with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He shot 5-of-10 shooting overall and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Devin Vassell came next with 12 points and four rebounds, Dylan Harper had 12 points and two rebounds, while Stephon Castle has nine points and four assists.

Following this matchup, the Spurs will be on the road for their next contest. They face the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.