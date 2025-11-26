The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup group stage play, and they may be able to get their star player back. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out for the last three games for the Bucks as he's been dealing with an adductor strain, and they're currently on a five-game losing streak in the process.

There's no doubt that the Bucks are missing Antetokounmpo, and if they can get him back, that would be big for them. If they want to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive as well and defend their title from last season, they'll need him back this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable against the Heat, and it looks like there is a good chance that he can make his return to the court. It's been another big season for Antetokounmpo, as he was averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, and the Bucks were staying afloat in the Eastern Conference when he was healthy.

Since his absence, the Bucks have not played well, and they can't find much consistency on either side of the ball. Ryan Rollins is one player who has stepped up, but he's going to need help from others around him if they want a chance at getting out of their slump.

Luckily, it seems as if Antetokounmpo is coming back soon, so the Bucks should be in good shape. At the same time, they started their losing streak when he was playing, so it can't be all on him.

If the Bucks continue to lose, it will be interesting to see what happens with Antetokounmpo and his future, as many think it's possible he could request a trade. As of now, the Bucks are just hoping they can get their star back.