The San Antonio Spurs have cooled off a bit after their hot start to the season, recently dropping two straight home games to the Golden State Warriors before rebounding on Sunday vs the Sacramento Kings. The Spurs won that game without superstar Victor Wembanyama in the lineup due to a calf injury, and on Monday, the team got some bad news about the former number one overall pick's status moving forward.

“San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has a left calf strain and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, sources tell ESPN,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Injuries were always going to be a major concern for Wembanyama ever since he entered the NBA, considering his size and relatively thin frame. Last year, it was a freak blood clot incident that ended his season prematurely, and now, he'll have to spend the foreseeable future on the sidelines as the Spurs attempt to hold down the fort without him.

Wembanyama will be joining number two overall pick Dylan Harper on the Spurs' bench, leaving an interesting cast of role players, led by last year's trade deadline acquisition De'Aaron Fox, to try to do the heavy lifting in their absence. The good news is that the Spurs have built themselves a nice cushion in terms of playoff positioning, currently sitting at 9-4 at this early point of the season.

The Spurs will next take the floor on Tuesday evening at home vs the Memphis Grizzlies.