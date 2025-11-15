Things got a little spicy during the NBA Cup game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green has always been one of the most well-known trash-talkers in the game. Up against Victor Wembanyama, the two had been jawing at it all game.

Tensions finally tipped over in the fourth quarter. Green was glued to Wembanyama on the baseline as the Spurs prepared for a baseline out-of-bounds play. Wembanyama caught a lob from Stephon Castle and dunked it over Green. The two players then got into a battle of words as they had to be separated by their teammates.

WEMBY HAS WORDS FOR DRAYMOND GREEN AFTER THE SLAM 🍿😤 pic.twitter.com/EfU58P9L5f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green and the Warriors would get the last laugh against the Spurs. Behind Stephen Curry's heroics, Golden State was able to overcome Wembanyama and the Spurs. Curry dropped 49 points against San Antonio, while Wembanyama finished the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Green had just six points, but he also had eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks.

Article Continues Below

Wembanyama reacted to the altercation after the game. The Spurs star seemed to relish his battle with the veteran forward.

“I was not trying to prove anything to anybody,” Wembanyama said. “It’s just, at some point, just like anybody, for me at least, somebody speaks to you a certain way, you have to respond in a certain way. That’s just how it is.”

Green also loved the fact that Wembanyama was fired up.

“It’s good to see him show emotion. I like when guys show emotion,” Green said. “I just wish that if I can yell in someone’s face and then a teammate can come grab me and nothing happens — because if I yell in someone’s face and grab someone, I get suspended indefinitely.”