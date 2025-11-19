The San Antonio Spurs were dealt a massive blow after it was announced that Victor Wembanyama will be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a calf strain. San Antonio was having a phenomenal campaign with Wembanyama leading the way.

But in their first game since the unfortunate news, De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs showed that they can find other ways to win even without the multi-faceted center. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 111-101, at Frost Bank Center to improve to 10-4, including 7-2 at home.

Fox put the icing on the cake with a breakaway windmill slam off a steal by Keldon Johnson.

Fox led the Silver and Black with 26 points, three assists, and two steals. Harrison Barnes added 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Johnson chipped in 18 points, seven rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

The Spurs outscored the Grizzlies, 25-14, in the fourth quarter to capture the win in what was a see-saw affair right from the onset.

San Antonio also played without Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper due to a hip injury and a calf strain, respectively.

Memphis, meanwhile, was without Ja Morant, who will be out for two weeks due to a calf strain as well.

Fox missed the first few weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury. His return has been a welcome sight for the Spurs, who need his steadiness and speed in the backcourt. He also remains among the league's most reliable players in the clutch.

San Antonio will return to action on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.