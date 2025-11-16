On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs will hit the floor at home to take on the Sacramento Kings at 4:00 pm ET. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report, currently listed as questionable due to left calf tightness. Here's everything we know about Wembanyama's injury and his playing status vs the Kings.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Victor Wembanyama playing status vs Kings

Given his injury status being listed as questionable, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Victor Wembanyama will be able to give it a go when the Spurs host the Kings on Sunday. The French phenom has cooled off just a bit since his torrid start to the season, with the Spurs recently losing back to back home games against the Golden State Warriors in puzzling fashion.

Article Continues Below

Joining Wembanyama on the Spurs injury report is rookie guard Dylan Harper, who has been out of the lineup for several games with a left calf strain and will remain so on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis and Precious Achiuwa are both questionable for the Kings, while Keegan Murray remains out.

Overall, San Antonio could use a get right game after their frustrating losses to the Warriors, as they look to climb back toward the top of the Western Conference standings leaderboard at this early juncture of the season. The Spurs still sit at 8-4, but they have slowed down considerably after what was a red hot start to the campaign.

In any case, the Kings and Spurs are slated to tip off at 4:00 pm ET from San Antonio.