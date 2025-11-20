Though he's played less than 25 games with the San Antonio Spurs, De'Aaron Fox is quickly becoming one of the team's biggest philanthropists. In late October, the star guard gave away shoes during an event in the city's main downtown park. A week before Thanksgiving, Fox and his family provided families who live in one of San Antonio's lower income areas with turkeys and meals.

Because Fox joined the Spurs last February via trade, this is his first fall as a member of the Silver and Black.

ClutchPoints noted that when asking the 2023 NBA All-Star about immersing himself within the South Texas community.

“I didn't grow up in the situation that I'm in now. So, seeing that and knowing how people grow up, knowing that there is a struggle in the world and all we're doing is playing basketball and we get to do that for a living,” Fox responded.

“Just being able to get out into the community and help people who are in need, especially in times like this around the holiday season where there are people who can't get gifts or have a Thanksgiving and they don't have food on the table the way that we do.

“It's just something that we love to do. We just love to help people.”

"Knowing that there is a struggle in the world and we get to play basketball for a living, being able to help people in need…we love to help"#Spurs star @swipathefox delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in @HarlandaleISD ⬇️ Our @martinezlawsa Report#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ypXOwPvcUp — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 20, 2025

De'Aaron Fox arrived with San Antonio and Texas ties

Fox and his family hosted a holiday giveback for families from one of San Antonio's school districts, Harlandale ISD, distributing turkeys and non-perishable essentials ahead of Turkey Day and Christmas. They spent time meeting and interacting with residents, sharing conversations and photos.

Though Fox played only 17 games with the Spurs last year before season-ending surgery and has suited up in just six this year, his wife is from San Antonio.

Article Continues Below

“She was growing up here,” Fox shared. “She played basketball with and against so many people who were in the school district or people who have worked for the school district or went to school there or went to school here.

“It's definitely the best whenever you are connected one way or another to some people that you're helping out. Though, we do it to people that we don't know at all. It's special regardless, but yeah, it does, it means a little something when it's something that you know.”

For Fox, who spent the first seven-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings, the event continued a family tradition.

“This is something that me and my wife do basically pretty much every year that we've been together,” Fox said. “We usually do something for Thanksgiving and for Christmas. We just love the holiday season, just love the feeling.”

Though he was born in Louisiana, Fox grew up in Houston, which sits about a three-hour drive from San Antonio.

“Obviously, we're in very fortunate positions that we are able to do things like that. We just love doing it every year for the community that supports us,” Fox continued.

“We wouldn't be here without the type of support that you have for the leagues that we play in and for the teams that we play for. So just being able to do that in the community that you're in, I think is always a blessing.”