The San Antonio Spurs had their work cut out for them as they took on the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Ultimately, the Spurs came up short by one point, 109-108.

At one point, it seemed as though the Spurs had a chance to come away with the win. That is, if they had given the ball to their superstar Victor Wembanyama. At least that is how sports media personality Bill Simmons sees it.

Essentially, Simmons said that the Spurs failed to capitalize at the right time.

“San Antonio’s strategy of not giving the ball in the final 3 minutes to the 7’6 guy drawing double teams… I have some notes!”

Altogether, Wemby scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Additionally, Wemby made his own highlight reel by executing his own alley-oop. Also, tempers flared when Wemby exchanged a few words with Draymond Green.

As a result, San Antonio is now 8-4 through the first twelve games of the season. So far, Wemby is averaging 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Lately, the Spurs have been getting the most out of Wemby. Recently, he became the first player in NBA history to score at least 150 points and accumulate 20 blocks through the first five games of the season.

Additionally, he became the first player to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and five three-pointers in a single game. That game came against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 10.

If one could stop Wemby, they would stop the Spurs

Indeed, the Spurs have other pieces. They got De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell, to name a few.

Each of whom contributes in different facets, but everything goes through Wemby. That is, opponents adjust their game to try to double-team Wemby as much as possible.

According to Yahoo Sports, when Wemby is double-teamed, the Spurs achieve only 1.04 points per possession.