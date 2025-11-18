The San Antonio Spurs have provided an update on the status of guard Stephon Castle ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Castle has been diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. The 21-year-old missed the second half of Sunday’s 123–110 win over the Sacramento Kings after being ruled out due to hip discomfort. He logged just 16 minutes in the game, finishing with four points and five assists before exiting.

Stephon Castle’s injury leaves Spurs shorthanded vs. Grizzlies

Castle has emerged as one of the Spurs’ key contributors in his second NBA season. Through 13 games, he is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per contest. His absence will be a significant loss for San Antonio as they attempt to maintain momentum during their five-game homestand.

In addition to Castle, the Spurs are also without star forward Victor Wembanyama, who is recovering from a left calf strain. Charania reported Monday that Wembanyama is expected to miss several weeks.

San Antonio, currently 9–4, has been among the early-season surprises in the Western Conference. The team will face the 4–10 Grizzlies on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock. Memphis is dealing with its own injury issues, including Ja Morant, who is sidelined due to a right calf strain and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

With two of their core players sidelined, the Spurs will rely more heavily on their bench and rotational depth to keep pace in the West. Castle’s progress over the next two weeks will be closely monitored as San Antonio looks to avoid further setbacks during a promising start to the 2025–26 campaign.