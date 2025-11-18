The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs' recent game was even more intense than it looked. It delivered classic Draymond Green trash talk and also included the Victor Wembanyama injury news that would come afterward, sidelining the Spurs' superstar. Green later broke down one of the night’s most heated moments on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show — a fiery exchange that took place earlier in the game, well before Wembanyama finished the night and his injury was revealed.

The injury update confirmed that Wemby will miss at least two to four weeks with a left calf strain. Despite the setback, his dominance this season has been undeniable, and his absence leaves a massive void. Now, the Spurs must find a way to push forward without their centerpiece.

The injury news overshadowed what was a classic confrontation. Before the setback was announced, Wembanyama got into a heated back-and-forth with the 35-year-old forward and still finished the game. The Draymond Green Show later posted the exact dialogue on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing how the veteran kicked off the exchange.

Draymond: “you little motherf*cker… you f*cking scared of me.” Wemby: “what I ain't f*cking scared of you… watch this.” Draymond Green talks about the Wemby alley-oop dunk and what was said 😂 (via @DraymondShow)

pic.twitter.com/IzOa6cYLK3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2025

What happened next was pure cinema. Wemby proved his words with action. Immediately following the argument, the Spurs phenom caught a spectacular alley-oop. He threw it down for a massive dunk. It was the perfect response to the trash talk from the Warriors forward. The former Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 detailed the entire sequence on his show.

The veteran, who won four championships and served as a jack-of-all-trades during the Warriors’ dynasty years, seemed to respect the third-year star’s fire. The exchange showcased his competitive edge and became one of the night’s defining moments, even with the injury now shaping the aftermath.