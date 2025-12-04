Have no fear, Luke Kornet is here. The San Antonio Spurs escaped the Orlando Magic, 114-112, at Kia Center on Wednesday after Kornet blocked what could have been a game-tying shot of Franz Wagner at the rim.

The Spurs took the lead after De'Aaron Fox made two free throws with only 1.4 seconds left. After the timeout, the Magic diagrammed a nice play for Wagner, who momentarily got open under the basket after Julian Champagnie jumped too early. But Kornet swiftly came to help and swatted the shot as time expired.

It was another example of Kornet's high IQ, which has helped him stay in the league despite the influx of more talented big men. He was signed by San Antonio on a four-year deal worth $41 million in the offseason.

The 30-year-old center finished with five points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The Spurs improved to 15-6, while the Magic fell to 13-9.

Fox led San Antonio with a game-high 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Dylan Harper chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench, while Devin Vassell had 15 points and six rebounds.

Wagner, meanwhile, had 25 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals to spearhead the Magic.

The Spurs have played well despite the absence of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, who remain sidelined due to a calf injury and a hip injury, respectively. Kornet and Kelly Olynyk have shared the minutes without Wembanyama, and both have made significant contributions.

They will return to action on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.