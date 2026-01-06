From music to wrestling to the NFL and now the NBA, rapper Snoop Dogg has done it all. Recently present at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup on Peacock, Dogg appeared as an NBA game analyst for NBC Sports.

The 54-year-old called the game from courtside alongside Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon, bringing his signature relaxed and nonchalant style, while keeping his focus locked on the game. Before the game, the NBA stunned the world when it dropped a crossover moment fans never imagined in a million years. Sharing the video on social media, Snoop Dogg was seen interviewing Warriors star player Stephen Curry.

Despite Dogg's little relation to the sport, he looked extremely confident and prepared while interviewing Curry, bringing his signature tone. When asked about scoring 30 points in 10 games in his 17th season, Curry revealed a confident answer, claiming that his team is now trying “put together some wins.”

“It feels good and trying to, you know, get this longevity, keep it going as long as we can,” Curry added. “We're trying to put together some wins, build some momentum to do what I need to do.”

Snoop Dogg then changed the subject to the Warriors' upcoming eight-game home stand. The rapper then asked Curry about the significance of the upcoming series of eight home games. The 37-year-old point guard looked impressed with Snoop Dogg's knowledge and responded with, “You know the schedule!”

“It's big because we had a tough, you know, first 20 games kind of all over the place a lot,” Curry explained. “It was very road-heavy, so we survived that storm, and now we gotta take advantage of this run.”

Warriors guard Stephen Curry reveals his motivation to Snoop Dogg

In the same brief, charismatic interview session between two of the most popular people on the planet, Curry opened up about his motivation to Dogg, following the tough season the team faced this year. The Golden State Warriors are currently placed eighth in the Western Conference of the 2025-26 NBA season with a record of 19-18.

“I think, when you win and as much as we have, I've been blessed to experience the down years, and the struggle reminds you how hard it is to get to the top,” he explained. “So, that's what brings the best out of you. That's what we enjoy the most. You know, that chase, putting it together, figuring out what this team [the Warriors] needs to do to win. So it brings you back every year to work as hard as you can to get it done. Whether it happens or not, you give it everything you've got.”