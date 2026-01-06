On Monday, the Chicago Bulls were thrown for a loop when Coby White was cleared to play against the Boston Celtics. This comes after a recent calf injury that was supposed to sideline him for at least a week.

However, he played a limited 25 minutes against the Celtics as the Bulls lost 115-101. White scored 5 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Afterward, White said that the dynamic was complex; he maintains a “positive perspective, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“It’s pretty tough when you are in and out of the lineup and knowing you can only play a certain amount of minutes, and you’re out there and you look up and, ‘Man, all I got is two minutes left and I know I’m coming out.’ It’s tough,” said White. “But it is what it is. I try to keep a positive perspective. I’m happy I’m out there, but it is challenging to get a rhythm as a player.

Coby White has had a rocky season

Additionally, White acknowledged that this season has been difficult for him, but he is committed to working through this.

“I felt fine,” White said. “I didn’t think (about the calf). This year has been such a roller coaster with me being in and out and just when I feel I’m getting in a rhythm playing consecutive games…. (It was) my first game back. Not putting too much on it. I’ll figure it out… because I always do. My resume speaks for itself. I (may not) figure it out right away, but I’ll figure it out.”

With the loss, the Bulls are now 17-19 and will take on the Detroit Pistons on the road on Wednesday. At the beginning of the year, White was out with a calf injury.

So far, White has played in 17 games and averages 18.4 points and 4.6 assists.