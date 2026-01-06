On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama are both on the injury report and listed as questionable for this contest, Morant with a right calf contusion and Wembanyama with a left knee bone bruise. Here's everything we know about Morant and Wembanyama's injuries and their playing status against one another on Tuesday night.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ja Morant, Victor Wembanyama playing status in Spurs vs Grizzlies

Considering their questionable injury designations, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not fans will get to see Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama in action against one another on Tuesday evening.

Morant missed the Grizzlies' last game, a road loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, due to the injury, but played in the previous game, also a road loss against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama has missed the last few games for the Spurs due to the knee injury, which he suffered last week against the New York Knicks.

Article Continues Below

Outside of Morant, the Grizzlies have a crowded injury report, with Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, John Kanchar, Cedric Coward, Brandon Clarke, and Scotty Pippen Jr. all set to miss this game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Devin Vassell is out for the Spurs due to a left adductor strain.

The Spurs have slipped just a bit as of late, currently sitting at 25-10, cooling off after an epic two-week stretch that included three wins over the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are still looking for some consistency after injuries have ravaged them through the early part of the 2025-26 NBA season.

In any case, the Spurs and Grizzlies are set to tip off on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET from Memphis.