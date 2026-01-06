The Madden 26 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Wild Card Round Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date to arrive around Thursday, January 8th, 2025. The updates typically arrive around this time of the week, though it's possible it won't release until Friday or Saturday. We hope to see a roster update before the games begin this Saturday. Check back with us when it drops

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of the Wild Card Round, the playoffs finally begin this weekend…

It begins on Saturday afternoon as the Rams take on the Panthers in Carolina. Bryce Young and co. upset the Rams back in Week 13, but that doesn't guarantee them a win this week. The Panthers managed to win the NFC South, despite going 1-3 since the bye and ending the year 8-9. Formerly the top team in the NFC, the Rams have gone 3-3 to end the season, but still boast a 12-5 record.

On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers travel to Chicago to take on the Bears for the third time this year. The Packers won their first contest, Chicago won the second. But now, this one matchup will matter the most as both teams try to keep their season alive. Green Bay started the year 5-1-1, but injuries and other factors have caused them to drop to 9-7-1.

On Sunday, we have three matchups, starting with a matchup between the Bills and Jaguars. First year HC Liam Coen took the league by storm as he took a 4-13 Jaguars team and flipped their record in 2025-2026. But many still believe this could be the year for Buffalo, who can finally enjoy a Mahomes-free postseason.

Sunday afternoon features a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Niners were unable to win their division, they still boast a better record than the team they're visiting. But the Eagles one of the best defenses in the league, as well as a healthy roster which may give them the edge in this matchup.

The L.A. Chargers take on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night. L.A.'s defense will need to contain Patriots' QB Drake Maye, who is a potential MVP candidate after the season he's had. But he'll be facing a sound Chargers defense that has allowed the 5th least amount of yards this season.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in this first round, and we can't wait to see what happens. It all ends with a Monday Night when the Texans visit the Steelers. Can Aaron Rodgers help Pittsburgh win their first playoff game since the 2016 season.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

