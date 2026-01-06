After a troubling 2025 campaign, the Washington Commanders are evaluating all aspects of their organization. That includes offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was once considered a prime head coach candidate, and may still get interviews in 2026. However, head coach Dan Quinn didn't necessarily give him a ringing endorsement to end the season, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“We're going through all the coaches. Kliff offensively, defensively, on the teams side. That's really what we're digging into to find what's best, how do we do it, where do we find spaces to improve? For Kliff, for [Joe Whitt Jr], [Larry Izzo], for all of us. That's our main focus, so we're never in this space again, and that's what we want to dig in hard on.”

Quinn's message comes after a similar sentiment was shared by general manager Adam Peters, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

“I just think it’s continuing to, from my personnel or GM perspective, is continuing to put good players around (Daniels),” Peters said, when asked if there’s a longer-term plan for helping the quarterback stay healthy. “That’s in front of him at the O-line, it’s running backs to control the ball and control the clock and not put it all on his shoulders and get in second- and third-and-manageables. It’s receivers that he can trust and throw to so that he’s not holding on to the ball longer. … Getting a good defense on the other side.”

The Commanders struggled mightily on offense in 2025, finishing 22nd overall by averaging 318.8 yards per game. But Washington dealt with a litany of injuries, most notable to quarterback Jayden Daniels. The franchise is built around him, making Kingsbury's work with the offense a bit incomplete.

Fans and ownership won't quickly forget about his work during the 2024 campaign. Kingsbury helped Daniels win the Rookie of the Year award as the Commanders ranked seventh in total offense, averaging 369.6 YPG.

Still, things change a hurry in the fast-paced NFL. A down season could be all it takes for Washington to move on.