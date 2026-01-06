The stars had aligned for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in terms of getting a win over the Denver Nuggets. After all, Nikola Jokic is still nursing a knee injury that would keep him out for around a month, while the likes of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun were all given the night off. Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas were also out, leaving the Nuggets a shell of their full-strength selves.

But the Nuggets' role players decided to play their hearts out, and the 76ers couldn't keep up, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The 76ers ended up losing to the depleted Nuggets squad in overtime, 125-124, in what should be considered their most disappointing defeat of the 2025-26 campaign.

There were so many players who stepped up for the Nuggets, with the biggest star of them all being Jalen Pickett, who scored 29 points to lead Denver in scoring. But it was Bruce Brown who made the game-winning layup, with Joel Embiid being late to block his go-ahead attempt.

76ers fans explode in anger on social media

As is the case, 76ers fans vented on social media about how poor this loss is and how unacceptable this kind of performance is against a shorthanded team.

“this wasn't a bad loss this was a generational loss,” @mr_fanksgiving expressed.

“After saying how with all Denver’s injuries this should be a breeze we’ve tempted fate and lost to a thoroughly depleted side. So so embarrassing, easily the worst loss of the season. Credit to Denver for getting this win, very gutsy…….” @Uk76ers wrote.

“Paul George is dog s**t awful. I know the sixers want they money back,” @HamBoneChiTLins added.

“This is why the sixers lost. PG bad offensive game Maxey choked in clutch time Joel getting cooked on Defense,” @kalebfessahaye explained.