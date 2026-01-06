The Golden State Warriors have won lots of games with Stephen Curry on the roster. While Curry is not walking away from basketball, he was recently asked by a reporter about what it meant to him to change the game forever. Curry delivered a powerful response.

“I recognize that, but I haven't really let that sink in until I'm done playing. It's just an idea of I know the game has changed. I know I've had a lot to do with it, but while you're still out there, still feel like you can do more,” Curry said to reporters after playing the Los Angeles Clippers, per HoopsHype. “So, I'm trying to channel that energy as long as I can. But like I said, it's gratitude that people talk about the way they do. Like I said, I'm blessed to still be able to do this at a high level.”

The Warriors lost to the Clippers in a heartbreaker on Monday, 103-102. It was a contest that saw Golden State coach Steve Kerr get tossed after exploding in anger over a call. Curry also fouled out of the contest.

The Warriors are now 19-18 on the season.

Warriors were frustrated after a loss to the Clippers

Golden State is struggling this season, barely keeping their heads above a .500 record. Curry is doing what he can to help the team collect wins. The talented guard is averaging 28 points per game this season, while shooting better than 46 percent from the field.

Curry wasn't happy with how the Clippers game was officiated Monday. He had a basket waved off after he was fouled, which puzzled him.

“It's usually play on [if it's a made shot],” Curry said, per ESPN. “I've never seen it where it's a delayed call and then ‘Oh, it's a foul,' and then, ‘Oh, no basket.'”

Golden State will need to quickly shake off the disappointing loss. The Warriors next take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.