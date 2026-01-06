During the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg was on commentary, and he reacted to head coach Steve Kerr's controversial ejection.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Kerr was ejected after contesting a missed goaltending call on a Gary Payton II layup. He was seen jumping up and down on the sideline, yelling before getting ejected with two technical fouls.

Snoop Dogg was on commentary at the time, and his response was as unhinged as you'd imagine. He kept reminding Kerr where he was, which was in Inglewood, California.

Snoop Dogg announcing Steve Kerr's ejection is hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bL9AP8X3R5 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Back him up, back him up, G.P. [Gary Payton II], back him up! Steve's ready to fire on him!” Snoop Dogg exclaimed. “Steve's back in Inglewood right now. Inglewood! Get him, Steve! You in Inglewood, Steve!

“The Arizona Wildcat came out — look at him!” he continued, before beginning to make growling sounds.

Why was Warriors coach Steve Kerr ejected?

After the game, Brian Forte explained what Kerr had said to cause his ejection. “For the first technical foul, Coach Kerr aggressively approached the official while shouting profanities. After the first technical was called, he continued shouting profanities while being held back by his assistant coach. And led to the second technical foul,” he explained.

At the time of his ejection, Kerr's Warriors were down by seven points with under eight minutes left. The Warriors rallied to make it a one-point game. Jimmy Butler had a chance to win it as time expired, but he missed.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 19-18 on the season. The Clippers improved their record to 13-22 on the season with their latest win.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points. Butler also scored 24 points and had a team-high six rebounds. Draymond Green led the team with 12 assists.