The Toronto Raptors debuted in 1995 along with the Vancouver Grizzlies as part of the NBA's efforts to expand into Canada. Being the only team north of the border that is still around, the Raptors have the privilege of having an entire country behind their back.

Basketball has grown tremendously in Canada, particularly in Toronto. That is in large part due to the Raptors' rise. Certainly, Toronto's historic NBA championship win further skyrocketed the sport's popularity among Canadians.

It's crazy to see how much history Raptors basketball has amassed in less than three decades of existence. Here is a look at the 10 greatest Raptors players in franchise history.

10. Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas may not have been on the team when the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship. But he was the one that needed to be sacrificed to bring in the big man that helped Toronto get to the promised land.

For a good chunk of his Raptors tenure, Valanciunas has done that a lot — sacrifice. It wasn't his fault. The game already began to evolve from the typical back-to-the-basket big man. He began his career as a full-time starter. But he never played the typical starters' minutes of getting at least 30 minutes a game.

His playing time and his role began to fluctuate with Duane Casey at the helm. During the 2018-19 season, JV lost his starting job. But the Lithuanian never complained. He was always professional with every role the Raptors gave him and supported his teammates through and through.

Nonetheless, Valanciunas remained productive and efficient in his time on the floor for Toronto. He is the franchise's second all-time leading rebounder and also fell short of nabbing the second spot in total blocked shots had he swatted away a couple more during his time as a Raptor.

Raptors stats: 470 games, 11.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 55.9% FG

9. Antonio Davis

Antonio Davis may not be someone younger Raptors fans remember. But he was an imposing force in the middle for Toronto during the early 2000s. His importance on the squad warrants recognition on this list of the best players to ever don the Raptors colors.

Davis was exactly what the Raptors needed when they traded the fifth overall pick in high school stud Jonathan Bender during the 1999 NBA Draft. Toronto did not need a raw prep upstart, but instead a veteran big man who could help a young up-and-coming team led by Vince Carter (who may or may not be on this list).

Davis had his most productive season in 2000-01, where he averaged 13.7 points, with 10.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game. His strong campaign earned him his lone All-Star nod. For the most part of his Raptors tenure, Davis was the team's second-leading scorer, rebounder, and their anchor on defense.

He helped the Raptors to three playoff appearances, including coming just one win short of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2001. He finished his Raptors career as the franchise's second-leading rebounder on a per game basis and No. 4 all-time in total offensive rebounds.

Raptors stats: 310 games, 12.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.3 BPG

8. Damon Stoudamire

No matter how short his tenure was, this list of best Raptors ever would not be valid without Damon Stoudamire. The Mighty Mouse was Toronto's first star. There was a lot of pressure being an expansion franchise's first lottery pick.

But Stoudamire didn't let that consume him. Instead, he thrived and embraced being the face of a basketball team playing in a baseball stadium (they played their home games at the SkyDome, now the Rogers Centre) in a hockey market.

Stoudamire won the 1995-96 Rookie of the Year award on averages of 19.0 points and 9.3 assists. There weren't a lot of wins, but the electric 5-foot-10 guard gave the Raptors a show every single night during the franchise's debut campaign. He carried that on to his sophomore season, where he averaged 20.2 points and 8.8 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Stoudamire eventually grew tired of all the losing, and he demanded a trade out of Toronto. There was certainly resentment among Raptors fans with how he went about his exit.

Throughout his 13-year career, fans booed him whenever he visited the city. But time heals all wounds, and eventually, Raptors fans now appreciate what he meant to the city at the time, no matter how short his tenure was.

Raptors stats: 200 games, 19.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 8.8 APG, 1.5 SPG

7. Fred VanVleet

You can bet Mr. Bet On Himself is on this list of best Raptors players of all time. Despite his time in Toronto coming to an end in the summer of 2023, Raptors fans should appreciate that they were able to journey with VanVleet in his rise from not hearing his name called in the NBA draft to becoming the highest-paid undrafted player of all time.

VanVleet has his Raptors tenure to thank for that. Steady Freddie grew as a basketball player in this city, and he embodied everything Toronto stood for as a sports town.

He may have played a reserve role during their run to the 2019 NBA Championship, but Raptors fans will always remember the huge daggers he made in the fourth quarter en route to scoring 22 points in that title-clinching Game 6.

VanVleet wasn't done there, though. The Rockford, Illinois-native became a full-time starter for Toronto following the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the summer of 2019.

His game grew further until he earned his first All-Star appearance in 2021-22, where he turned in averages of 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Though his Raptors tenure has come to a close, Raptors fans will always have a soft spot for Mr. Bet on Himself.

Raptors stats: 417 games, 14.6 PPG, 5.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 37.3% 3P%

6. Chris Bosh

Many remember Chris Bosh as the third member of the Miami Heat Big Three with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. But Bosh with the Toronto Raptors was a different beast.

The lefty forward spent the first seven years of his career in Toronto and carried the team through a rather transitional period. The city was just moving on from the Vince Carter fall out and the succeeding era that followed after overshadowed how great he was for the franchise.

Nonetheless, Bosh assumed the role of franchise star through this time, and he did his best with what he had even though the team failed to surround him with the right pieces to truly compete. In seven seasons with the Raps, Bosh led Toronto to two playoff appearances.

He made five straight All-Star Game appearances from 2006 to 2010 and earned an All-NBA Second Team nod in 2007. In that five-year span, Bosh averaged 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Despite not winning a playoff series with the team, Bosh still holds plenty of franchise records for the Raptors. He is still the franchise leader for total rebounds, total blocks, and rebounds per game. He is also the third-leading scorer in Raptors history and is No. 2 in field goals made.

Raptors stats: 509 games, 20.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 49.2% FG%

It may be a Spicy take to put Pascal Siakam over Chris Bosh. But Siakam's standing as the de facto No. 1 guy in the post-Kawhi Leonard era paired with his contributions to their championship win has surpassed Bosh's stellar individual accomplishments with the franchise.

Siakam's growth in the 2018-19 season was an overlooked reason why the Raptors became legitimate title contenders under Leonard's watch. He emerged as the team's second-leading scorer, more than doubling his production from averaging 7.3 points the year before to 16.9 points. His breakout earned him the 2018-19 Most Improved Player award.

And he was even better in the playoffs. Siakam scored a then-playoff career-best 32 points in his first ever NBA Finals game and averaged 19.0 points on 47.0 percent shooting throughout Toronto's historic championship run. And let's not forget this underrated clutch runner that ultimately sealed the title in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Following Leonard's lone season, Siakam became the No. 1 scoring option for Toronto. He broke out further in 2019-20, adding six points to his scoring average (22.9 PPG) compared to the year before.

The Cameroonian earned his first All-Star nod that same season and was also named to the All-NBA Second Team. After that, he added another All-Star appearance in 2023 and another All-NBA nod in 2022 to his name.

Raptors stats: 510 games, 17.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 0.6 BPG, 49.1% FG%

4. Vince Carter

Toronto's relationship with Vince Carter is complex, to say the least. For one, Carter is the man that put Toronto on the map of the basketball world.

Like many expansion franchises, Raptors struggled during their initial years, not just on the court, but off the court as well. Attendance numbers were dipping, especially after Damon Stoudamire left town. Then, they traded for Vince Carter in the 1998 NBA Draft and the Raptors' fortunes changed forever.

Carter electrified the then-Air Canada Centre with his jaw-dropping aerial assaults. Dubbed as Half-Man, Half-Amazing, Carter had, not just Toronto, not just Canada, but the entire world buzzing as he put on a show north of the border night after night.

But not only did the high-flying guard wow the audience, he produced results as well. Carter led the Raptors to their first ever playoff appearance in 2000 and then to their first ever playoff series win the year after. He was responsible for growing the game of basketball tremendously across Canada.

But at the same time, Carter was also the guy accused of quitting on his team, faking injuries, and forcing his way out of Toronto. His exit was an absolute disaster. Some fans still hold him to it to this day. Majority, however, have moved on and just look back on the good days when Carter thrilled the ACC with his high-flying dunks.

Regardless of how fans perceive Carter, nobody can take away the notion that he is responsible for elevating the foundation of basketball in Canada.

Raptors stats: 403 games, 23.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG

DeMar DeRozan is the first star to truly embrace Toronto with his whole heart. Those who came before him — Stoudamire, Carter, McGrady, Bosh — all either left or demanded a trade. But in the summer of 2016, when DeRozan became a free agent, the Compton, California, native did not think twice of leaving Toronto. He took one meeting, and that's it.

DeRozan came to Canada as a lanky, raw, yet athletic 20-year-old. The first few years were rough, especially after Bosh left town. The Raptors missed the playoffs five straight years until DeRozan broke out into an All-Star in 2014 and helped lead the squad to the playoffs that same year.

DeRozan continued to blossom as a basketball player and each year, he brought something new to the table, whether it be improved playmaking, a better handle, or an improved perimeter shot. Raptors fans appreciate him for the way he gave his all to the city every time he stepped on that Scotiabank Arena floor.

DeRozan was heartbroken when he was dealt for Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018. But it was a necessary move Masai Ujiri had to make if they wanted to get over the hump and achieve history.

He was the sacrificial lamb that led to bringing the piece the Raptors needed to deliver that elusive championship to Toronto. DeRozan may not have been the one to lead the Raptors to the promised land. But he is arguably the one that Raptors fans love the most.

Despite all of this, DeRozan still leads the Raptors in several major statistical categories. He is still the franchise leader in total points, games played, and field goals made.

Raptors stats: 675 games, 19.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.1 APG

2. Kawhi Leonard

One season — heck, 60 games is all it took for Kawhi Leonard to be the second greatest Raptors player of all time. When you lead a team to a championship and are the main reason for doing so, you deserve that kind of recognition.

Trading for Leonard was a huge risk for Masai Ujiri. The All-Star forward just came off a nine-game campaign with the San Antonio Spurs the year before, and there was much speculation that he wouldn't go all-in for Toronto.

But Leonard was professional through it all. The Raptors placed him under the load management program, and he was fresh throughout the playoffs.

Leonard put on one of the greatest postseason runs in NBA history and he did so while donning the Raptors red. Through 24 playoff games, the NBA champion averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

The 2019 postseason included plenty of incredible individual performances from Leonard. Of course, who would forget about the epic game-winning basket against Philadelphia that launched Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, shortly after winning the championship, Leonard chose to go home to Los Angeles in free agency and signed with the Clippers.

While Raptors fans still appreciate Leonard for giving it his all during his one-year stay in Toronto, it's still worth wondering… what if he stayed? Would the Raptors repeat as champions? How many titles would the Raptors have won with Leonard at the helm? We'll never really know. Nonetheless, the Raptors will always have that 2019 title to be proud of.

Raptors stats: 60 games, 26.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

I don't think this is even debatable. It's not even close. Nobody else — apart from DeMar DeRozan, perhaps — bleeds and breeds Raptors basketball. There is a reason why many Raptors fans dub Kyle Lowry as the GROAT — the Greatest Raptor of All Time.

There is no understating what Lowry means to this franchise and to the city of Toronto. The man embodied everything about being a Raptor and poured his heart and soul out for all of his nine seasons north of the border.

Lowry went through it all in Toronto — from the lowest of lows of LeBronto during that devastating sweep as the No. 1 seed in the 2018 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, to the highest of highs of winning that historic championship in 2019.

The Raptors were the only team that gave him the chance to take the reins and be their lead guard. Houston wasn't too sold on him. Neither did Memphis. But Toronto did. And in return, Lowry proved that they chose right. He gave everything to the franchise through his grit, hard work, and sacrifice on the hardwood.

Lowry blossomed into a perennial All-Star with the Raptors. He wasn't the best point guard out there every night. But he was the toughest. He was the one drawing charges, diving for loose balls, and always willing to put his body on the line.

Lowry owns the franchise record in win shares (74.5), total assists, total steals, and three-pointers made. He also has the most triple-doubles in franchise history at 16, which is three times more than the next guy (Pascal Siakam with five).

Lowry may no longer be donning a Raptors uniform. But there is no doubt that No. 7 will be the first jersey to hang in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors stats: 601 games, 17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37.7% 3P%