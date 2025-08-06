The Tennessee Titans will be under a lot of pressure to show signs of progress in 2025. Tennessee seems to have found their next franchise quarterback in Cam Ward. Brian Callahan proved that he is willing to do whatever it takes to motivate his players ahead of a crucial season for the franchise.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan got brutally honest for his recent blow up at his team during training camp practice on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think that's probably accurate,” Callahan said when asked if his outburst was the fault of his offense. “It's a teachable moment. There's adversity that you're going to face over the course of the season. For us, five or six days in pads, it was hard. Guys were tired and came out of the last period, and really it was the last period of practice. I just wanted to see different responses.”

Callahan ended Sunday's practice with a “profanity filled tirade” at his offense over how poorly they played, per Titans reporter Terry McCormick.

“It was a good chance to point it out and talk about what we need to do in the future,” Callahan added. “Just going through that allows you to grow from it. So it was really a teachable moment at the end of the day. And uncharacteristic, you guys don't see me everyday all the time, but sometimes you've got to turn it up.”

Tennessee's offense will be under the microscope for the rest of training camp, if they weren't already.

Titans QB Cam Ward called the team's offense “mid” days before Callahan tirade

Callahan is not the only one giving Tennessee's offense some tough love.

Titans QB Cam Ward himself called the team's offense “very mid” during a training camp practice last week. His comments came just a handful of days before Callahan's tirade.

Ward knows that being the first overall pick comes with high expectations. He is clearly willing to speak his mind in order to improve his team.

“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in [the league] with open arms,” Ward said, per The Athletic. “I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”

But winning fixes everything in the NFL.

All of this ugliness in training camp will easily be forgotten if Tennessee looks better on the field later this fall.