NBA legend Kevin Garnett is a big fan of Victor Wembanyama. He's also taken on the responsibility of taking the 7-foot-3 San Antonio Spurs center under his wing.

Recently, Garnett took to his X page to hype up a potential meeting between him and Wembanyama, per ClutchPoints.

It shows Garnett wearing a green Bill Russell sweater, looking up at Wembanyama sitting in the stands.

In essence, Garnett expects the best out of Wembanyama. He has stated that the French phenom has the capability of becoming the new face of the NBA. At one point, Garnett said he wanted Wembanyama to take on tougher exterior and play with a “demon” mentality.

He also suggested that Wembanyama train in Los Angeles to enhance his competitiveness.

Since arriving to the league in 2023, Wembanyama has stood out for obvious reasons. Certainly for his height, but also for his unique set of skills.

In contrast to other big men, he can handle the ball, an effective passer, and can facilitate the offense.

This past year, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Spurs.

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama as the second coming of Kevin Garnett

It turns out Garnett and Wembanyama have one thing in common. They both bypassed college and went straight into the NBA with a tremendous amount of hype surrounding them.

In 1995, Garnett was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves coming out of Farragut Academy in Chicago.

Throughout his career, Garnett was one of the most vocal and infectious players of his era. He also developed a strong mind and physical prowess on the floor.

In an era where the physicality of the NBA has diminished compared to Garnett's days, this can be looked at as refreshing.

In July, Garnett and former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce marveled at Wembanyama's transformation on a recent retreat to the Shaolin Temple in China. He believed that Wembanyama is harnessing his focus.

Garnett wants Wembanyama to be all he can be with the right motivation. In Garnett's words “anything is possible”.