The Toronto Raptors have turned heads across the NBA with their recent fourth-quarter lineup decisions. With the league's tank race heating up, Darko Rajakovic has benched Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickey down the stretch of several tight games.

The Raptors head coach explained his top players' limited fourth-quarter minutes before Wednesday's Brooklyn Nets matchup.

“Different games, different situations. I'm going to read the game,” Rajakovic said. “I think those minutes are very important for young guys to be on the court when the game is on the line. To learn how to handle it, to learn how to close the game. I think for their growth, it's absolutely amazing and important to be on a court in those minutes, in those situations, but it really goes game by game.”

The Raptors have lost four of their last five games following a 7-1 stretch to start the month. Barnes, Poeltl and Quickley are Toronto's bottom three players in fourth-quarter minutes over the team's 1-4 stretch.

The Raptors are in a race with the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings. Entering Wednesday's Nets matchup, Toronto is two games behind both teams with 10 remaining.

Rajakovic's squad will need more late-game maneuvering if it hopes to catch the Nets or 76ers. The Raptors have the NBA's easiest remaining strength of schedule, with opponents possessing a .382 combined winning percentage.

Brandon Ingram has yet to play for the Raptors after they acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by an ankle sprain since December.