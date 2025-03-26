ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have had awful years heading into this matchup and need a win to get back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Nets prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season, losing four of their last five games and having a 25-47 record. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and this is a fantastic opportunity for Toronto to get back on track and beat a team that has been struggling even more than they have this season. This would be a good win to build momentum, even on the road.

The Nets have had a rough season this year, losing four straight and seven of their last eight games. They sit with a 23-46 record entering this matchup. Cam Thomas is out for the season, so there is more pressure on Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell. The Nets have an excellent opportunity to bounce back from their losing streak, especially with the game at home against a struggling Raptors team.

Here are the Raptors-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Nets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +108

Brooklyn Nets: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TSN/MSG Networks

Why the Raptors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' defense has been solid but has struggled with consistency. They are 21st in points allowed, at 115.7 points per game, 12th in field-goal percentage defense, 46.5%, and eighth in three-point percentage, 35.3%, from behind the arc.

Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low for Toronto. Poetl leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 9.6 and 1.2 per game, respectively. The perimeter defense has been unimpressive overall. Barnes is the biggest standout regarding their on-ball defense, leading the team in steals and averaging 1.5 per game.

The Nets' offense is terrible, and the Raptors should find success on defense, even on the road. The Raptors have an advantage on this side of the court and should take advantage of it.

The Nets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 29th in scoring at 105.3 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and 27th in three-point percentage at 34.5%.

Eight different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring. With Thomas out for the season, all of this offense rests on Johnson and Russell. Johnson averages 18.9 points per game, and Russell averages 13.8 points per game. They have also struggled to pass and distribute the ball effectively. Since Ben Simmons was traded away, D'Angelo Russell is the best passer, averaging 5.8 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, but with Johnson and Thomas out, the Nets will struggle to find a consistent offense. This sets up a bad matchup against the Raptors. They are going to struggle even with the game in Brooklyn.

Why the Nets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has had a rough season and has been inconsistent. They are 24th in scoring at 110.4 points per game, 20th in field-goal percentage at 45.8%, and 25th in three-point shooting at 34.6% from behind the arc.

Eight different Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, showcasing that this offense is balanced. Barrett is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.4 points per game. Barnes is second with 19.6 points per game, is also the best passer on the team, and leads the team in assists with 5.9 per game.

This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent. However, inexperience, inconsistency, and injuries have plagued their roster. They should be able to score on a Nets team that has found more success on defense but has still struggled.

The Nets' defense has been inconsistent but much more reliable than their offense. They are ninth in scoring defense, at 111.5 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.9%, and 19th in three-point defense, at 36.2%.

Nic Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.6 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.4. This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Five different Nets averaged at least one steal, and Russell is the team leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but they might be able to slow down a Raptors offense that does not have much to rely on past the top options of Barnes and Barrett.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have more to like than the Nets. Toronto has been more trustworthy. The Raptors also have the best two players in this game: Barnes and Barrett. Toronto wins and covers in this game to get back on track and extend Brooklyn's losing streak to five.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-114)