ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst is being suspicious of the Toronto Raptors tanking for the rest of the 2024-25 season with star forward Brandon Ingram still absent.

Windhorst appeared on an episode of the The Hoop Collective Show on Friday. He commented on Ingram, who hasn't played since December due to an ankle sprain.

“Brandon Ingram has the worst sprained ankle in the history of sprained ankles. He hasn't played in months,” Windhorst said at the 32:21 mark.

ESPN Brian Windhorst on Raptors tanking: “Brandon Ingram has the worst sprained ankle in the history of sprained ankles. He hasn't played in months.” They are on to us 😅 [https://t.co/90NqfhX3xk pic.twitter.com/BmQ8XMYFS9 — Hassan O (@YourBoyH2O) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Raptors with Brandon Ingram still out

The Toronto Raptors are on pace to miss the playoffs for the third straight season. However, having Brandon Ingram still be unavailable due to injury presents concern on whether he would make his debut with the team.

Ingram played in 18 games with the New Orleans Pelicans before they sent him to Toronto. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in those appearances.

Having him return would be an immediate boost to a Raptors squad that is in a rebuild. They have talents like Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but the team performance needs a lot of room for improvement going into the offseason.

Toronto currently has a 23-43 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Chicago Bulls and 6.5 games behind the Miami Heat.

Following Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz, the Raptors will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Portland Trail Blazers on March 6 at 6 p.m. ET.