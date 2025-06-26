The Toronto Raptors used their lottery pick at No. 9 to select Collin Murray-Boyles in the 2025 NBA Draft. Coming into draft night, the Raptors reportedly offered the No. 9 pick to the Boston Celtics for Derrick White, but it appears as if those talks did not progress any further. As they held onto their pick, Murray-Boyles is the newest member of the Raptors. Following a viral moment after the announcement of the pick, the former South Carolina standout clarified what actually happened, as per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

When it was announced that the Raptors had selected Collin Murray-Boyles in the first round of the NBA Draft, he was caught on camera seemingly mouthing an expletive. But when asked about the moment, Murray-Boyles reassured Raptors fans that his reaction was nothing bad.

“What I said was not a bad thing by any means,” Murray-Boyles said. “Just a crazy moment, obviously thankful for the opportunity. . .and ready to take it full on and do whatever they need me to do.”

Murray-Boyles took a big leap in his sophomore season at South Carolina. He became a permanent fixture in the starting lineup and saw his playing time jump from 22.8 minutes per game to 30.6 minutes. He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds. 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 58.6 percent shooting from the field, 26.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The young forward joins an intriguing young core with the Raptors including budding star Scottie Barnes. Murray-Boyles will certainly give the team additional depth at forward. But it will be interesting to see where he fits considering the Raptors’ current depth at forward. Barnes plays forward, and the team is also expecting the debut of Brandon Ingram in the 2025-26 season.

Promising youngster Jonathan Mogbo plays forward and veteran RJ Barrett can shift between positions as well. Heading into the offseason, the Raptors have been a team that has reportedly had multiple trade talks.