The Toronto Raptors' offseason could turn out to be interesting, whether it involves the draft, trades or free agency. However, it won't end up with them departing from Jakob Poeltl for Kevin Durant.

Durant made it clear to the Phoenix Suns the three teams he would prefer to play for. They are the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

While the Raptors aren't a favorite, they would elevate their chances by landing Durant with a blockbuster trade. NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line gave his outlook on the scenario, mentioning the possibility but stating that Poeltl won't be part of any deal for the Suns star.

“As @michaelgrange noted earlier tonight, Toronto has been unwilling to include Jakob Poeltl in the Raptors’ trade talks regarding Kevin Durant,” Fischer said.

What lies ahead for Jakob Poeltl, Raptors

It would be difficult for the Raptors to maintain some of their depth if they trade for Kevin Durant. However, moving on from Jakob Poeltl would not be one of their priorities, according to Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“There’s no point in adding a player like Durant if the team around him can’t compete. As Poeltl has repeatedly shown since Toronto re-acquired him at the trade deadline in 2023, the Raptors struggle significantly when he doesn’t play. A more likely scenario is that the Raptors reach a contract extension with Poeltl sooner rather than later, with the structure and timing designed to offer the club flexibility as they build out a competitive roster,” Grange wrote.

“Poeltl is eligible for a three-year, $88.2 million extension if he opts into the final year of his current deal, or a four-year, $121.8 million extension if he opts out and signs a new contract starting this season. Opting into the final year of his current $19.5 million deal would give the Raptors some additional cap flexibility for any acquisitions they might want to pursue this summer.”

Poeltl has been with the Raptors since the 2022-23 season, returning to the franchise after his departure in 2018. This past season was solid for the veteran big man, averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Keeping Poeltl would keep the Raptors' depth in the frontcourt secure. If they wish to pursue Durant, however, they might have to give up pieces in the backcourt to make the dream come to fruition.