The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that guard Gradey Dick has sustained a hyperextended right knee with associated bone bruises, sidelining him for at least two weeks. The injury occurred during Toronto’s 104-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Kia Center. While the team has not provided a definitive return date, Dick’s recovery will be closely monitored, with a re-evaluation set to take place after two weeks.

Dick, 21, will begin his rehabilitation upon the team’s return to Toronto, where medical staff will oversee his recovery process. The second-year guard was limited to just 16 minutes in Sunday’s contest before exiting, finishing with two points and one rebound. Despite attempting to play through the discomfort, he was unable to make his usual impact as the Raptors secured their 19th win of the season.

Gradey Dick’s absence forces Raptors to adjust backcourt rotation vs. Magic

Through 54 games this season, Dick has been a reliable contributor for Toronto, averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His three-point shooting and ability to stretch the floor have been valuable for a Raptors team that has struggled to find offensive consistency. With his absence, Toronto will need to adjust its backcourt rotation as it looks to close out its four-game road trip against Orlando on Tuesday night.

The Magic (29-33) will also be without a key piece for the remainder of the season, as guard Jalen Suggs was officially ruled out following an arthroscopic knee surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The procedure also included mosaicplasty to repair the trochlear joint surface. Suggs, who has not played since January 25, has been a defensive anchor for Orlando, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. His absence will be a significant blow for the Magic as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, the Raptors will return home to begin a four-game homestand, starting with a game against the Utah Jazz (15-46) on Friday. Toronto will then face the Washington Wizards (11-49) twice and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-39), providing an opportunity for the team to adjust its lineup in Dick’s absence. With a challenging stretch ahead, the Raptors will look to manage their roster carefully while awaiting further updates on Dick’s recovery progress.