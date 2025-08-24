The Cleveland Browns have already declared Joe Flacco the winner of their 4-headed QB competition. But that does not mean the position is settled before the regular season. There are still roster cuts to make, which could impact one Browns rookie quarterback.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski pushed back on the narrative that Cleveland is “sabotaging” rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. Stefanski double down and declared that he is committed to Sanders' development.

“I don't concern myself with outside types of things, but I'm committed to his development just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said per Browns reporter Camryn Justice.

Tensions are high surrounded the polarizing rookie.

Sanders was subbed out of Cleveland's preseason finale in favor of veteran Tyler Huntley.

Sanders had an awful game, finishing 3-0f-6 for just 14 passing yards. He was also sacked five times during the second half.

Coincidentally, Huntley was one of 17 Browns players waived on Sunday.

Sanders still has hope to make Cleveland's final 53-man roster despite his poor performance on Saturday.

NFL insider suggests Browns could keep 4 QBs on final roster

At this point, it seems that Sanders could make the Browns' final roster in 2025.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that Cleveland is comfortable rostering four quarterbacks for the 2025 season.

“The latest is the Browns do plan to keep four quarterbacks,” Fowler said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “I checked on that. They do feel like Kenny Pickett, despite some injuries this preseason, will be healthy enough to keep on the active roster. So certainly over the next few days, maybe some team needs a backup quarterback and there could be a trade in line, but right now they are comfortable keeping four on the 53 (man roster).”

Even if the Browns plan to trade a quarterback away, it is unlikely to be Sanders. Pickett would be a much more appealing trade target for other NFL teams.

Regardless, Cleveland's quarterback room should continue to be a main storyline throughout the 2025 season.

The Browns kick off the regular season at home against the Bengals on September 7th.