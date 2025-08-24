Kansas State football took a loss 4,123 miles away from home Saturday. Falling 24-21 to Big 12 rival Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. The Kansas City Royals' Triple-A affiliate savagely roasted the Wildcats, however, back home.

The Omaha Storm Chasers poured salt into the KSU wound on X (formerly Twitter). The admin behind the account did more than share Omaha's impressive 23-7 rout on Saturday against the Columbus Clippers.

“Scored more than Kansas State football today,” was part of the caption.

Scored more than @KStateFB today. Lucky Strike Elkhorn | #OnlyinOmaha pic.twitter.com/aW3ftc1ndE — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 24, 2025

Even teams with a local connection to KSU ragged on the Wildcats. Kansas State endured a rough outing during a rain soaked field overseas. The Cyclones forced two turnovers while only drawing one yellow marker.

Kansas State HC Chris Kleiman addressed frustrating loss

Tensions boiled over beyond the KSU sidelines. Even family members of quarterback Avery Johnson engaged in a heated scuffle. Viral footage captured the QB's dad and older brother wrestling in the parking lot with onlookers trying to separate them. Johnson's father and brother since apologized for fighting in the stands.

Meanwhile, head coach Chris Klieman dealt with a frustrated fan base after the loss. Fans lit into Klieman while already predicting another letdown 8-4 campaign. He's yet to lose less than four games in a single season at Manhattan, Kansas.

The now seven-year KSU head coach shared the disappointment his fans are feeling. Which he revealed via On3/Rivals.

“Bottom line, we’re disappointed. Came here expecting to win, and didn’t win,” Klieman said.

He's not wavering from losing faith in the Wildcats, though.

“But I’m proud of the guys and like I told them in the locker room, regardless of what this game was, we have 11 more left,” he reminded. “And if we allow it to eat us up, if we allow the outside noise to become a factor, with these guys they ain’t gonna let it happen.”