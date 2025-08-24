The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club ended the PGA Tour on Sunday, with Tommy Fleetwood winning the FedEx Cup. Despite many close calls in the past, including two weeks ago at the FedEx St Jude Championship, Fleetwood had never won in the US. After seven DP World Tour wins and a stellar Ryder Cup record, he is finally a PGA Tour winner. Fleetwood was emotional speaking with NBC's Cara Banks after the round.

"You can’t win plenty if you don’t win the first one." pic.twitter.com/mFIpaqfUfe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've had a great attitude throughout it all. You know, I was a bit erratic today at times, and I was really proud of how I found my swing again on like the 11th or 12th hole. Changed my routine a little bit. When you've lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many,” Fleetwood said, choking back tears.

“I'm proud of what I've done before. Whether I've won or not, I've still be proud of my career and where I've been so far, knowing that I still have a long way to go and a lot to learn. And this doesn't change that, really. This is just, hopefully, one win. First of many to come. You can't win plenty if you don't win the first one.”

The crowds at the Tour Championship were behind Tommy Fleetwood, and it paid off with his first PGA Tour win. Even though he will be on the other side during September's Ryder Cup, his ability to answer the questions after heartbreaking losses has converted all golf fans into Tommy fans.

The PGA Tour season is over, but the fall event series ramps up soon. Most of the Team USA Ryder Cup players will be at the Procore Championship in Napa, California in mid-September. And then, Fleetwood and Team Europe defend their Ryder Cup title against the Americans on September 26.