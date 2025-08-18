Recently, the Dallas Cowboys received an injury scare when wide receiver Jonathan Mingo went down with an apparent leg injury in the team's home preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury occurred in the third quarter, when Mingo reportedly was feared to have suffered an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

On Monday, the Cowboys got a mildly optimistic update from head coach Brian Schottenheimer about the status of the injury.

“I don't think it'll be terribly serious, but I think we have to get through a few more tests,” said Schottenheimer, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans of the Cowboys will certainly be hoping that Schottenheimer is correct in his assessment that the injury won't be something long-term. The Cowboys' wide receiver department has not necessarily been a strength in recent years despite the emergence of CeeDee Lamb as one of the league's best at his position.

Article Continues Below

This offseason, the Cowboys looked to help themselves out in that department by acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they'd still certainly love to have Mingo back and ready to go for the regular season once it gets underway.

Overall, the Cowboys are looking to bounce back after what was a rough year in 2024-25. Dallas' season effectively ended when Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in an early November loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but the writing on the wall for the Cowboys in 2024 was present long before then.

The Cowboys still have the looming prospect of Micah Parsons' trade request to deal with at the current juncture, but for now, fans are likely to be more concerned about the status of Mingo going forward.

In any case, the Cowboys are set to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.