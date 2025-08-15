Now that the Buffalo Bills have sorted out a major problem, they can turn some of their attention to a lesser thing, like a kicker injury. And Tyler Bass received a pivotal preseason update, according to a post on X by Sal Capaccio.

“McDermott says Tyler Bass is taking it one step at a time (and said “no pun intended”). Doing some stationary kicking now. Goal is to see him kicking at camp soon.”

The Bills seem to have all of the pieces needed to make another run at the Super Bowl. And perhaps this time, Josh Allen and company will be able to finish the deal.

However, it takes a village.

Bills PK Tyler Bass working through injury

The Bills found themselves in a wonky situation in the preseason opener. They signed Caden Davis to a one-year contract, but emergency kicker Ray Davis attempted the extra point after the team’s first touchdown. And Ray Davis drilled the 33-yarder like it was no big deal.

Filling in for injury at kicker, RB Ray Davis absolutely drills the extra point. Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8u5WpT88OY — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

Who needs Tyler Bass? Right?

Article Continues Below

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he wanted to see what it would look like, according to the Bills’ YouTube page.

“It's fun to see that. I think it's energy producing,” McDermott said. “Ray takes a lot of pride in things, in particular, playing running back, being a great teammate, and, in this case, kicking.

“What happens if it does happen? What are we going to do?” referencing if the team were to lose their starting kicker during a pivotal moment of the season. In the middle of the game, now we're a little bit tested at least. I don't plan on doing it again. I think once is enough. But it was good for us to do it.”

McDermott lamented the Bills’ injury situation heading into the preseason opener, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It's not ideal, right? Especially with the names that are on there,” said McDermott. “So, you're trying to move the team forward and develop, but it also allows an opportunity for us to see somebody step in and do the job. So that's just the nature of having the injuries that we do.

“T. Bass has a little bit of pelvis area soreness, so we're dealing with that.”