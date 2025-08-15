Of course, acclaimed filmmaker and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee paid homage to his favorite team in his new movie, the Denzel Washington-led Highest 2 Lowest.

That should come as no surprise, given how passionate Lee is about his team. His latest project is no exception, and he makes sure to jab Boston as well in the film.

Warning: Light spoilers for Highest 2 Lowest ahead

All of the notable Knicks references in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest

The most notable reference to the Knicks is in Rick Fox's role. Fox, a three-time NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakes, spent the first six years of his career with the Boston Celtics.

He is the coach of David King's (Denzel Washington) son, Trey (Aubrey Joseph). Fox plays himself in the movie, and when he is being questioned by the cops following Trey's abduction, he gets some flack for playing for the Lakers, Washington's favorite team. Speaking of the Celtics, one of their legends, Larry Bird, is also mentioned in Highest 2 Lowest.

Trey's fictional basketball team's colors are light blue and orange. Of course, Knicks fans will recognize the colors since they match the team's colorway.

The biggest shot Lee takes is at the city of Boston. One of the key set pieces involves a train ride to the Bronx to Yankee Stadium. The train is filled with Yankees fans who are going to the game. They begin chanting, “Boston sucks,” to rile each other up as the ride ensues.

While this is going on, there is a high-speed chase on the ground. A Puerto Rican festival is going on at the same time, resulting in a stressful watch.

At one point, the train stops due to A$AP Rocky's character, Yung Felon. The Yankees fans are unaware of why this is happening, and they begin blaming Boston for the mess.

What is Highest 2 Lowest about?

Highest 2 Lowest is Lee's reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low. It follows David King, a once generational music producer, who is trying to buy his record label back.

His son, Trey, is kidnapped. This causes a moral dilemma for David, who wrestles with what to do next. It is the first collaboration between Lee and Washington since 2006's Inside Man and their fifth movie together.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Joseph, and Elijah Wright also star in Highest 2 Lowest. A$AP Rocky also stars in it, and fellow rapper Ice Spice makes her acting debut.

Highest 2 Lowest premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. A24 and Apple Original Films distributed the movie, and it premiered in select theaters on August 15. It will subsequently stream on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Highest 2 Lowest is in select theaters now and will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 5.