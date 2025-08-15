The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their preseason with a performance that spoke volumes about the quality of their depth. In a 31-25 win over the Buffalo Bills, players further down the depth chart made the most of their snaps. They capitalized on a night when most of the team’s top names were in street clothes. For head coach Mike Tomlin, it was a reminder that roster spots are earned in August. A few hopefuls took major steps toward securing theirs.

Steelers’ 2025 preseason snapshot

The Steelers opened their 2025 preseason in Jacksonville without most of their starters. However, their depth rose to the occasion in a preseason win over the Jaguars. It was a clean, disciplined outing. The team protected the football, avoided costly penalties, and, most importantly, escaped without any major injuries.

With stars like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Jaylen Warren watching from the sideline, Mason Rudolph led a makeshift first-team offense to an opening-drive touchdown. From there, the stage belonged to the reserves, and fourth-string quarterback Skylar Thompson stole the show. He tossed three touchdowns and left a strong impression in his bid for a roster spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Bills.

1. CB Brandin Echols: showing starting-caliber traits

With the Steelers’ top three cornerbacks resting, Brandin Echols was handed a golden opportunity for extended first-half reps. He made them count. From the opening series, he played with confidence, diagnosing plays quickly and attacking the football. His ability to come downhill in run support, shed blocks on the perimeter, and stay glued in man coverage stood out against Buffalo’s reserve receivers.

Echols’ best moment came in a Cover-2 look. That's where he perfectly midpointed a smash concept. He read the quarterback’s eyes and nearly intercepted the pass. That level of awareness and positioning is what separates spot starters from dependable rotational players.

The reality is that few NFL teams can confidently go four deep at cornerback. That said, Pittsburgh appears to have that luxury. Echols’ versatility and physical style give the Steelers another trusted option in a secondary that will need depth to survive the grind of the season.

2. WR Ke’Shawn Williams: dynamic on offense and special teams

Ke’Shawn Williams came into camp as an undrafted free agent fighting uphill for a roster spot. However, he may have just put himself squarely in the conversation. Known for his return skills, Williams flashed that ability with a shifty 16-yard punt return on Saturday. That set up the offense with favorable field position.

On offense, he was even more impactful. Williams caught two passes for 55 yards. That included a highlight-reel grab down the right sideline from Thompson. His night was capped by a 26-yard touchdown reception, which was the game-sealing score. That's where he separated cleanly from his defender and tracked the ball perfectly in stride.

For a player in Williams’ position, versatility is everything. The ability to contribute as a reliable depth receiver, a punt returner, and potentially in kick coverage is the type of résumé that earns a spot on the 53-man roster. If he can stack performances like this one, Williams could go from camp body to key special teams contributor.

3. QB Skylar Thompson: seizing an unexpected opportunity

No one had Skylar Thompson circled as the story of Pittsburgh’s preseason opener, except maybe Thompson himself. Entering camp as the fourth quarterback on the roster, his path to playing time only opened because Will Howard suffered a hand injury. Given the chance, Thompson took over the game.

He finished 20-of-28 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He also delivered the game-winner to Williams in the fourth quarter. Thompson showed poise in the pocket and a willingness to take deep shots when the opportunity presented itself. He also led multiple long drives, keeping the offense on schedule and the defense rested.

The performance likely changes his trajectory in Pittsburgh. Instead of being penciled in as a practice squad candidate, Thompson might now be a trade asset or even push for the QB3 spot on the final roster. NFL teams are always looking for developmental backups, and Saturday night was a loud audition.

Stock rising in Steelers camp

Preseason games are all about creating momentum. The Steelers got that in spades from their roster hopefuls. Brandin Echols looked every bit like a fourth starter in the secondary, and Ke’Shawn Williams brought a spark to both offense and special teams. He showed the kind of multi-phase value coaches covet. Lastly, Skylar Thompson turned a depth-chart afterthought into a game-winning quarterback, reshaping the conversation about his future.

The Steelers’ 31-25 win may not count in the regular-season standings, but in the battle for roster spots, it could be pivotal. With two more preseason games to go, these three players have given themselves something even more valuable than a highlight reel — a stronger case to wear black and gold when Week 1 arrives.