The Utah Jazz may not have had the lottery outcome they were expecting, but they still have options to add impact-level players to their roster with the picks they have in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Jazz currently hold two first round picks in the NBA Draft at No. 5 and No. 21.

Despite finishing with the worst overall record in the 2024-25 season, lottery luck did not bounce the Jazz’s way as they were not only bumped out of the top three, but the top four as well. The Jazz have options though to add a starting caliber player at No. 5.

And then comes pick No. 21 for the Jazz. For a team that already has one of the younger rosters in the NBA, the team has some uncertainty on their roster in terms of what some of those young players project to be long-term in the NBA. Adding more young talent to that mix could further complicate things.

But for a team in rebuild mode like the Jazz, it’s never a bad thing to have a lot of draft capital. The team is in evaluation mode and needs to use summer league and training camp to get more of a firm idea as to who can be a part of the long-term future. At pick No. 21, the Jazz could opt to move the pick as part of a trade, or they can simply keep the pick for now.

This article will be written under the assumption that the Jazz keep that pick. In fact, the it’s increasingly likely that the Jazz make all of their picks in the draft rather than consolidate them in a potential trade, as per Ben Anderson of KSL Sports. With that said, here is the best potential outcome for the Jazz with the No. 21 pick in the NBA Draft.

Jazz draft Liam McNeeley



The 2024-25 Big East Freshman of the Year, Liam McNeeley’s potential draft status features two possible outcomes. Some see him as a potential lottery pick, while others seem being available in the mid to late first round. In the event that McNeeley slips in the draft is available at No. 21, the Jazz need to seriously consider selecting him.

McNeeley has good size and fits the frame of a modern NBA wing. He stands around 6 feet 7 inches and weighs in at around 210 pounds. His defensive ability and size allows him to guard multiple positions. One potential question though coming into the draft is McNeeley’s shooting ability.

He shot just 31.7 percent from three-point range during his lone season at UConn. But shooting can be worked on, size cannot. If the Jazz put in the work to help him improve his shooting, he’s a modern NBA wing and contributor on a good NBA roster.

Jazz draft Jase Richardson



If the Jazz aren’t sold on McNeeley or he is not available at No. 21, another player they should target at pick No. 21 is Jase Richardson. It’s possible Richardson is gone by the time they pick, but that’s why this article is the best possible outcome for the Jazz. Richardson being available for the Jazz to draft is a best possible outcome.

One of the most important aspects of Richardson’s game is his ability to play both on ball and off the ball. He’s a good catch and shoot player who shot 41.2 percent from three-point range in his lone season at Michigan State. He can create his own shot off the dribble and he is a good finisher at the basket.

With the Jazz rumored to be looking to trade veteran guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, as per Jared Koch of Sports Illustrated, Richardson would be a perfect replacement for them. While neither Sexton nor Clarkson fit in the Jazz’s long-term future, Richardson does.