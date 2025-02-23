The Washington Wizards are still adjusting after swapping Kyle Kuzma for Khris Middleton in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 5. Middleton has only played one game with the Wizards (9-46) so far, but he's already made an impression in the locker room.

Bilal Coulibaly said that the former NBA champion “is great” after Saturday's practice.

Expand Tweet

“[He's] great, man. He's talking to everybody, he wants to help,” the second-year guard said. “Whenever you got a question, he's gonna answer. He knows a lot about the game, so we've got a lot to learn from him.”

Middleton mentioned on Wednesday that while he's willing to be a mentor, he also wants to focus on winning and being competitive. However, the two go hand in hand, as leading by example is one of the best ways to teach the youngsters.

It almost worked on Friday night, as Middleton took the last three shots for Washington in its 104-101 loss to the Bucks (31-24). The first was a contested three that he drilled from the top of the key over Kevin Porter Jr. with 1:01 left, which Coulibaly assisted.

Unfortunately, the second was a layup that got blocked by Brook Lopez with 33 seconds left, and the third was a contested three off an inbound pass that clanked off the backboard at the buzzer.

The 33-year-old earned the right to take those shots throughout the game, though. He knocked down his first two jumpers in the first quarter, one being his patented fadeaway from midrange and the other a swish from midrange while being fouled. He then contributed in every facet as the contest went on, totaling five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Jordan Poole, on the other hand, was having a quiet night. After a 42-point outing in the Wizards' 134-130 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers before the All-Star break, the 25-year-old had just 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3 PT). He usually gets the last shot, but this was the perfect time for Washington to try something new.

It didn't work out, but one game won't deter Wizards head coach Brian Keefe from going to Middleton, or anybody, in crunch time again.

Expand Tweet

“Those things you're always looking at minute to minute, game to game, matchups, things you're seeing on the court live,” he said. “We've got multiple guys that we can put the balls in their hands and make plays, so it might not even be just those two [Middleton and Poole]. We've used a variety of guys down the stretch of games, so we'll continue do that.”

Speaking of other options, Kyshawn George has made a case for himself recently.

Young Wizards shine in different ways

One of the best ways for a young player to stand out is to contribute in other ways on bad shooting nights, and George did just that on Friday. The rookie scored only four points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3PT), but added nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal across 34 minutes. He led the team in rebounds and blocks while co-leading in assists with Poole.

This didn't happen by accident, as George mentioned on Saturday that he's worked on improving his skills outside of scoring.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, for sure. I think I need to expand my game in different areas,” the Miami alum said. “Obviously my shooting is what I'm known for first, but now people are saying I can defend multiple positions and playmake as well. I think rebounding is an aspect that we can all control, just going and getting the ball. It's something I'm looking forward to.”

Friday, though, was the first time that George struggled to score since Washington traded Kuzma. The 21-year-old averaged 14.8 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting from Feb. 5-12, with a 56.5 percent clip from deep. That's significant for a player who still averages just eight points on 35.7 percent shooting (31 percent from three) on the season. Keefe could let him close out some games down the stretch if he catches fire like that again.

Kuzma's absence seemed to help George unlock a new level in his game, at least when Middleton was also out. However, the No. 24 overall pick was still happy to see his former teammate on Friday.

“It was cool, it was nice to compete against him on the court,” George said. “It's fun to start seeing the business side of the NBA, being able to play with someone in the beginning of the season and then compete against them in the second half.”

Kuzma had a good night in his return to D.C., leading Milwaukee with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3PT). The 29-year-old also tallied eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal across 34 minutes, showing why he's an important contributor in the Bucks' quest for a title.

However, there's no doubt that dealing him was the right move for the Wizards. They need long-term pieces, and landing No. 23 overall pick AJ Johnson was well worth it. The rookie has already shown promise, as he dunked on 2025 All-Star Evan Mobley for his first bucket with Washington in its 134-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 7.

Johnson also led the Capital City Go-Go (Wizards' G League affiliate) with a career-high 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3 PT) and six assists across 35 minutes in their 128-107 win over the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls' affiliate) on Saturday.

That's not to mention Colby Jones, who Washington sent down to the G League along with Johnson just hours before the game. The 22-year-old, who the Wizards acquired from the Sacramento Kings in the Marcus Smart trade, added 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT) with seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 33 minutes.

It's safe to say that Washington has a bevy of talented youngsters that can learn from Middleton, whether or not he takes the last shot.