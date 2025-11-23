Just based on their 1-13 record heading into Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Windy City, the Washington Wizards are the worst team in the NBA so far in the 2025-26 season. They also walked into the Bulls game on a 13-game losing streak, which means Washington has not won a game in November at the time of this writing.

But regardless of what happens the rest of the way versus the Bulls, Washington forward Corey Kispert will always have a highlight to remember about this game.

During one sequence in the first half, the Wizards collected the ball and pushed it down the court, with Justin Champagnie making a perfect bounce pass to Kispert, who saw a vast space in front of him. Bulls guard Kevin Huerter tried to stop Kispert at the rim, but instead ended up being part of a poster, as the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star threw it down with two hands.

OH WOW COREY KISPERT 😳pic.twitter.com/VoAHi1CI4D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025

Kispert has always been known more for his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter than make athletic finishes at the rim, but that play against Huerter and the Bulls was a nice reminder about the other things he can do on the court. In four years with the Bulldogs, Kispert averaged 11.6 points per game and shot 40.8 percent from behind the arc.

Going into the Bulls game, the 26-year-old Kispert has put up 7.5 points while shooting 37.7 percent from deep.

Kispert turned pro in 2021, when he was taken 15th overall by the Wizards in the first round of that year's NBA draft.