The rebuilding Washington Wizards are having a tough time, as their 1-12 record is the second-worst in the NBA entering Tuesday's slate. That's partly why they should hang franchise legend John Wall's jersey in the Capital One Arena rafters expeditiously.

The five-time All-Star spoke about the possibility on Thursday, via Run It Back on FanDuel TV.

. @JohnWall "would love" to see his jersey in the Wizards' rafters one day 👀🗣️💯 "My play and what I did for the community speaks for itself." – JW "We in the streets if they don't do it in 2 years." – @TeamLou23@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins pic.twitter.com/WtCLGw3TiR — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2025

“That's the ultimate goal. I think anybody that plays basketball wanna see their jersey up in the rafters, or even get to the Hall of Fame,” he admitted. “That's not up for me to talk about. I think my play and what I did for the community speaks for itself. I'll let everyone else do the talking for me, but I'd definitely like to see my jersey up there one day for sure.”

Wall didn't lie. The North Carolina native came into the NBA tasked with making one of its most tortured fan bases happy again, and he delivered.

The Wizards had made the Eastern Conference Semifinals just once over the previous 28 years when they drafted Wall first overall in 2010. The former Kentucky Wildcat then led them to three second-round appearances over his 10 years with the team, and could've succeeded even more had his career not been derailed by injuries after the 2016-17 campaign.

Wall also led Washington to Game 7 of the conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics in 2017, the furthest it has gotten since reaching the 1979 NBA Finals. The speedy point guard hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in Game 6 to secure a 92-91 victory, but the Wizards fell 115-105 in Game 7.

Wall's credentials are undeniable. The 2014 Slam Dunk Contest champion is the all-time franchise leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976), and is fourth in points (10,879), per Basketball Reference. He's also second in Value Over Replacement Player (23.6), which estimates a player's contribution to their team's point differential compared to a theoretical replacement.

Furthermore, Wall is now a part of the organization again. The 35-year-old joined Monumental Sports Network as a studio analyst for Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live in October, just two months after he retired from the NBA. Mixing media contributions with his on-court resume adds another layer to his impact on D.C..

Retiring Wall's jersey is a no-brainer, but Washington's current struggles incentivize it to do so in the near future. Honoring a franchise icon will remind the fans that exciting basketball is possible in the nation's capital, and they could use an emotional boost as the team plays out what will inevitably be its eighth straight losing season.

Bulls gave Wizards blueprint with Derrick Rose ceremony

The Chicago Bulls found themselves in a similar situation recently. Entering last season, they had missed the playoffs in six of the previous seven years and hadn't made the second round since 2015. They needed a jolt of excitement, and they delivered it by honoring former superstar guard Derrick Rose.

The Bulls drafted the Chicago native first overall in 2008, and he experienced immediate success. He won Rookie of the Year honors and led them to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, highlighted by his 2010-2011 MVP campaign. He also led them to the conference finals in the latter year, which the franchise hasn't reached since.

Rose's career then got derailed by knee injuries, and Chicago traded him to the New York Knicks in 2016. Like Wall, his body failed him, but he still gave the team that drafted him its most recent “golden age.”

The Bulls held “Derrick Rose Night” at the United Center on Jan. 4, complete with a ceremony at halftime of their 139-126 win over the New York Knicks. The tribute event featured speeches by former team play-by-play announcer Neil Funk, current color commentator Stacey King, former teammate Joakim Noah, and Rose himself.

The full Derrick Rose Night halftime ceremony 🌹 pic.twitter.com/uBLp92TBKk — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2025

Additionally, the organization announced in August that it will retire Rose's jersey in a postgame ceremony after hosting the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24.

The team is now 7-6 after once again missing the playoffs last season, so there's a chance it could make noise in the East this year. However, honoring Rose is still a much-needed morale booster for a fanbase that's been subjected to mostly average-at-best basketball since his exit.

If the Wizards hold a similar ceremony for Wall before retiring his jersey, it will show that they appreciate both their legends and fans. It would not only give the former All-NBA honoree the recognition he deserves, but also provide the Washington faithful with one of the most fulfilling basketball events it's had since he played for its beloved squad.