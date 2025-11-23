The Orlando Magic grabbed a big win against the New York Knicks on Saturday, 133-121, but much of the focus after the game was the health of head coach Jamahl Mosley. Mosley suffered a brief health scare during the Magic’s game, and he was unable to coach out the second half against the Knicks.

However, Jamahl Mosley appeared to be in good health and spirits following the game, as per Josh Robbins of The Athletic, likely signaling that he will be okay to coach for the Magic’s back-to-back game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Mosley even had a joke for his situation, saying that he should not have yelled at referee Karl Lane during the game as he did before the scare. He acknowledged that he felt light-headed and dizzy prior to leaving the sidelines.

Mosley’s name came up in rumors regarding the Pelicans head coaching job following the organization firing Willie Green, but he’s been doing a solid job with the Magic this season.

The team has been without star forward Paolo Banchero for the past five games due to a groin injury, but Mosley has the Magic at 10-7 and only a game and a half back of the second place Toronto Raptors (11-5).

This is Mosley’s fifth season as head coach of the Magic after he was hired ahead of the 2021-22 season. After missing the playoff his first two years at the helm, the Magic have made the postseason the last two years.

He’s complied an overall record of 144-184 in the past four years. Mosley was an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks before joining the Magic.