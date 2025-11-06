As if the woes of the Washington Wizards are not enough, guard Bilal Coulibaly failed to finish their game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday due to a leg injury.

The Wizards visited TD Garden, hoping to snap their five-game losing streak. But alas, they suffered another blowout defeat, 136-107. They fell to 1-7.

Coulibaly was subbed out with 9:55 left in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the evening. He finished with one point, two rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes.

“Bilal Coulibaly has been ruled out for the remainder of tonight's game because of tightness in his lower left leg, a team official said,” reported The Athletic's Josh Robbins on X.

It was only Coulibaly's fourth game this season after recovering from thumb surgery. In his first three appearances, he averaged all-around norms of 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

The 21-year-old guard from France has displayed flashes of brilliance in his young career and possesses the tools to be an impactful player, but he needs to be more consistent to help the Wizards climb out of the cellar.

The Wizards' backcourt rotation is pretty logjammed, with Coulibaly, CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Will Riley. For Coulibaly, he needs to stay on the floor if he wants to hold on to his starting spot, especially with other playmakers waiting in the wings.

The Wizards will wait for an official diagnosis to determine if Coulibaly avoided any major injury.

Washington will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.