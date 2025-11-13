John Wall is one of the greatest Washington Wizards to play the game. Now that he has retired, there has been talk about his legacy. In an interview with Run It Back, Wall's jersey retirement was one of the core topics, and Lou Williams strongly supported it.

“That's the ultimate goal. Everybody that plays basketball wants to see their jersey up in the rafters or even get to the Hall of Fame. For me to talk about, my play and what I did for the community speaks for itself,” He told Run It Back.

Since Wall retired, there has been more talk about his 11-year NBA career. The Wizards drafted him with the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He then went on to play 11 full seasons in the association, including nine memorable seasons with the Wizards. Significantly, Wall has been electric throughout his career and was one of the reasons the team made the playoffs four times during his tenure.

Wall averaged 19 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game during his time with Washington. Overall, he finished his career with 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game, while playing for the Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers. After his retirement, Wall joined Amazon Prime as an analyst during their NBA telecasts. This move ensures he stays a part of the NBA while continuing to build his legacy in a different way.

As he expressed his hope that his jersey would be retired soon, everyone in the room agreed. Notably, Williams made a declaration to emphasize further his belief that Wall's jersey should be in the rafters at Capital One Arena.

“We're in the streets if they don't do it in two years,” Williams joked, exclaiming his support for Wall.

Time will tell if, and possibly when, the Wizards decide to retire his jersey. In the meantime, the former Wizards' superstar will continue doing his work for the NBA and the community.