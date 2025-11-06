The Washington Wizards are off to a challenging start in the 2025-26 season, holding a 1-7 record after a 136-107 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden. The only bright spot for Washington in the loss was 20-year-old center Alex Sarr.

Sarr poured in 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, along with eight rebounds, three blocks, and two assists across 29 minutes. His 31-point performance was the third 30-point game of his career, breaking a tie with Bradley Beal for the most 30-point games by a Wizards player before turning 21, according to StatMuse.

Beyond individual scoring, Sarr became the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 100 blocks, and 100 three-pointers, trailing only Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Sarr’s leap this season is evident when comparing his 2024-25 campaign to the current year. Last season, he averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 39.4 percent from the field. This year, he is averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 59.2 percent.

Notably, Sarr has shifted his game to focus more inside the paint, doubling his attempts at the rim while halving his three-point volume, yet shooting 45.4 percent from beyond the arc, up from 30.8 percent last season.

Washington’s loss at the hands of Boston exposed ongoing issues within the squad. The Wizards led 37-26 after the first quarter but could not sustain the momentum. The Celtics' 21-4 second-quarter run swung the lead to Boston, who widened it to a 29-point victory. Washington was particularly hindered by 19 turnovers that allowed the Celtics 30 points, while the Wizards managed only three points off Boston's mistakes.

Other Washington contributors included Justin Champagnie and Marvin Bagley III, who combined for 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and Malaki Branham, who scored 10 points in limited minutes. However, no other player reached double figures, leaving the scoring burden squarely on Sarr.

The Wizards will host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.