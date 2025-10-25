Cooper Flagg dunked through traffic and made sure he gave the crowd something to cheer. He hung on the rim, let the moment breathe, and soaked in an electric crowd. The Dallas Mavericks rookie rose above the fray Friday at American Airlines Center, slammed home a two-handed finish, and reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 pick.

COOPER FLAGG HAS ARRIVED 🙌 What a stretch down the lane for the jam!pic.twitter.com/wfKlAvq1ak — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Washington Wizards walked out of Dallas with a 117-107 victory, but the lasting image for Mavericks fans came when Flagg followed his monster dunk with the kind of stare-down that says, “I got that.” The 18-year-old’s athleticism is obvious; the dunk was a highlight for highlight reels. But his footwork to create separation and create a lane for the dunk is what won coaches over.

Article Continues Below

Dallas had its chances in the fourth. The Mavericks rallied behind a mix of veterans and younger pieces, but Washington’s balanced scoring and timely defense kept them at bay. The Wizards forced turnovers at key moments and finished with enough efficiency on both ends to hold off the late push.

Flagg finished with a noisy stat line: 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists, though he also committed five turnovers. He scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter while the Mavericks tried to complete a comeback, underscoring how much Flagg’s game already matters in late-game minutes.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd and the staff will want more consistency from the roster, and they’ll want to turn moments like Flagg’s into momentum instead of isolated highlights. Still, the slam and the way Flagg lingered afterward offered a small reminder: the Mavericks have a rare athlete who seems built for loud nights and high stakes. Whether that translates into wins is the next chapter.